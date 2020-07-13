Nelson Mandela’s daughter Zindzi dies at 59

Monday, July 13, 2020 - 07:19 AM
Mogomotsi Magome, Associated Press

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died at the age of 59.

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation reported that Ms Mandela died in hospital in Johannesburg early on Monday morning.

At the time of her death, she was South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark.

Zindzi Mandela at Westminster Abbey in London following a memorial service for her late father, Nelson Mandela (John Stillwell/PA)

The Mandelas’ daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.

Zindzi Mandela read his letter rejecting the offer at a packed public meeting which was broadcast around the world.

She is survived by her husband and four children.

Latest

