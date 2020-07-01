Egypt reopens its tourist attractions following Covid-19 lockdown

The Giza Pyramids and the Egyptian Museum were among the attractions to welcome back visitors.
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 17:38 PM
Press Association

Egypt has reopened its airports, the Egyptian museum and the famed Giza Pyramids in Cairo, for the first time in more than three months since the Covid-19 closure.

The national carrier, EgyptAir, said around 2,000 passengers left Cairo&rsquo;s international airport on 14 international flights on Wednesday.

A Japanese tourist visits the golden mask of King Tut on display at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo (Hamada Elrasam/AP)
Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said around two dozen museums and tourist sites also received visitors with preventive measures in place against coronavirus.

They include the Egyptian museum, the Giza Pyramids and the Citadel of Saladin in Cairo, along with the ancient temple of Karnak and the famous Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut in the southern city of Luxor.

The government wants to revive the tourism sector, which had showed sings of recovery before the pandemic after years of instability.

