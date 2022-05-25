Michael Obafemi back in Ireland squad for Nations League fixtures

Swansea City sharpshooter Michael Obafemi is back in the frame for Ireland after Stephen Kenny named a 27-man squad for the four Uefa Nations League fixtures in June.

Obafemi – whose one and only senior cap came in Martin O’Neill’s final game against Denmark in November 2018 – is joined in the panel by debut call-ups CJ Hamilton of Blackpool and Udinese-bound winger Festy Ebosele.