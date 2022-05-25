Michael Obafemi back in Ireland squad for Nations League fixtures

Swansea City sharpshooter Michael Obafemi is back in the frame for Ireland after Stephen Kenny named a 27-man squad for the four Uefa Nations League fixtures in June.
Obafemi – whose one and only senior cap came in Martin O’Neill’s final game against Denmark in November 2018 – is joined in the panel by debut call-ups CJ Hamilton of Blackpool and Udinese-bound winger Festy Ebosele.
Kenny had wanted to use Obafemi in the March friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania but he opted out to rest amid his ongoing hamstring problem.
First up for Ireland on the schedule is a trip to bottom seeds Armenia on Saturday week before hosting Ukraine on Wednesday, June 8 and Scotland on Saturday, June 11 at the Aviva Stadium. They complete the quadruple-header by meeting Ukraine again – this time on the neutral territory of Łódź, Poland due to Russia’s invasion of the country.
Fulham defender Cyrus Christie also comes into the squad to replace the injured Matt Doherty with the squad set to report at the weekend to begin preparations for the four-match window.
Matt Doherty is the only confirmed injury-enforced absence, with the full-back being replaced by Cyrus Christie, currently on the lookout for a new club following his recent release by Championship winners Fulham.
Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).
Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).
Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County).
Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County).
Saturday, June 4: Armenia v Republic of Ireland, Republic Stadium Yerevan (2pm Irish, 5pm local time).
Wednesday, June 8: Republic of Ireland v Ukraine, Aviva Stadium (7.45pm).
Saturday, June 11: Republic of Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium (5pm).
Tuesday: June 14: Ukraine v Republic of Ireland, ŁKS stadium (7.45pm).
Saturday, September 24: Scotland v Republic of Ireland, Hampden Park Glasgow (7.45pm).
Tuesday, September 27: Republic of Ireland v Armenia, Aviva Stadium (7.45pm).