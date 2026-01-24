Cian McPhillips finishes strong to secure win at Indoor Grand Prix in Boston

Cian McPhillips produced a devastating last lap to take victory over 600m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Saturday, clocking 1:16.37 ahead of former world champion Donovan Brazier (1:17.20).

It was McPhillips’ first track race since he finished fourth in the world 800m final in Tokyo last year, though he had one outing over the natural terrain last month, helping Ireland to sixth in the mixed relay at the European Cross Country in Portugal.