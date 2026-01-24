Cristian Romero’s last-minute goal rescues a point for Tottenham at Burnley

Goals from Axel Tuanzebe – his first for Burnley – and substitute Lyle Foster appeared to have halted the Clarets’ 13-game run without a league win after Micky van de Ven had given Tottenham a first-half lead.
Cristian Romero's last-minute goal rescues a point for Tottenham at Burnley

WHERE ART THOU ROMERO: Tottenham’s Cristian Romero celebrates his late equaliser (PA)

Sat, 24 Jan, 2026 - 17:33
Mark Walker

Premier League: Burnley 2 Spurs 2

Cristian Romero’s last-minute header rescued Tottenham a point in a 2-2 draw at Burnley but the Londoners’ winless Premier League run in 2026 was extended to five matches.

BurnleyPlace: UK
<p>Michael Carrick was part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s staff (Glyn Kirk/PA)</p>

Most Read

