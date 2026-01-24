Harry Wilson free-kick snatches dramatic late win for Fulham over Brighton

Wilson, already with seven Premier League goals to his name this season, stepped up 20 yards out and found the corner.
WWIIILLLSSOOONNN: Harry Wilson (right) celebrates scoring Fulham’s later winner (Steven Paston/PA)

Sat, 24 Jan, 2026 - 17:29
Robert O'Connor

Premier League: Fulham 2 Brighton 1

A brilliant stoppage-time free-kick from Harry Wilson saw Fulham come from behind to earn a dramatic 2-1 win over Brighton at Craven Cottage.

