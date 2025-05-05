Three consecutive wins for Waterford as they defeat champions Shelbourne in thrilling battle

SSE Airtricity Premier Division: Shelbourne 0 Waterford 1 (Amond 3')

Waterford made it three wins on the spin on a Bank Holiday weekend to remember in the capital overcoming Champions Shelbourne in a thrilling battle at Tolka Park.

The evergreen Padraig Amond proved the match winner with an early header that gave the visitors something to hold onto in a game boasting a number of chances.

In the second of their two trips to North Dublin over the long weekend the visitors, unchanged from Friday night's win over Bohemians, impressed the incoming boss John Coleman who watched on intently and took the lead just three minutes in.

The Blues talismanic captain rose highest in a crowded area to latch onto Conan Noonan’s inswinging free kick, heading back across goal with the Shels keeper seemingly in control, only to see the ball spill from his grasp and trickle over the line.

The hosts dominated possession following the early concession and were desperately unlucky not to equalise 20-minutes on when the enigmatic Ellis Chapman picked up the ball 30-yards out and unleashed a thunderbolt that looked destined for the top corner only for the full stretch Stephen McMullen to tip over.

Both Kerr McInroy and Amond exchanged good opportunities before the matchwinner in the reverse fixture, Mipo Odubeko, got his big chance. Having broken the offside trap, the Reds striker raced clear but with the goal at his mercy scuffed wide.

The animated Shels boss, clearly unhappy, pulled a “Jose Mourinho” making a double substitution just after the half hour mark in a bid to revitalise his side and it almost paid off before the break when both subs, Ali Coote and John Martin, combined brilliantly only for the latter to see his downward header expertly kept out by McMullan from point blank range.

The second half continued in similar fashion, the hosts pinning the visitors back but it was The Blues who created the clearer chances. Again, the experienced Amond was the sharpest in the area but was denied bravely by Mark Coyle from close range. The ball deflected back to his path and quickly squared to James Olayinka who’s close range volley deflected onto the crossbar.

With time running out and frustration swirling around a sun soaked Tolka, it was one last throw of the dice for the hosts as Daniel Kelly made his first appearance of the season following a long spell out injured, as they looked to set up a grandstand finish.

But despite a late flourish of half chances and an Odubeko header off the bar, Duff’s men just failed to find the finishing touch for that elusive equaliser.

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; Sean Gannon (Sam Bone, 60’), Mark Coyle, Kameron Ledwidge (Daniel Kelly, 73’); Evan Caffrey, Kerr McInroy, JJ Lunney (John Martin, 33’), Ellis Chapman (Ali Coote, 33’), James Norris (Tyreke Wilson, 46’); Harry Wood, Mipo Odubeko Subs not used: Lorcan Healy, John O’Sullivan, Ryan O’Kane, Rayhaan Tulloch Waterford FC: Stephen McMullan; Grant Horton, Kacper Radkowski, Darragh Leahy; James Olayinka (Ben McCormack,, Sam Glenfield (Dean McMenamy, 73’), Conan Noonan, Kyle White, Ryan Burke; Tommy Lonergan (Maarten Roland Pouwels, 78’), Padraig Amond Subs not used: Bradley Wade, Navajo Marcelino Bakboord, Rowan McDonald, Jesse Dempsey, Zak O’Sullivan, Sean Keane

Referee: Marc Lynch