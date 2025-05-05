'The last year has been the toughest of my life' - Colin Healy takes reins at Kerry FC

Colin Healy is back in management, accepting an offer to take over at First Division Kerry FC.

The LOI’s newest club attempted to recruit the former Ireland midfielder to lead the side into their third season last December but have finally landed their man.

They are currently second bottom heading into Friday’s visit of Treaty United to Mounthawk Park, Healy's first game in charge.

Conor McCarthy, who took over the role this season, will step back onto the Healy’s coaching staff along with the other backroom team.

Healy’s first managerial job was managing his hometown club, Cork City, for two-and-a-half years. That ended this week two years ago following a tough start to life back in the Premier Division.

He was subsequently taken on by Eileen Gleeson as her assistant manager of the Ireland women’s team. That lasted 15 months until the team’s Euro playoff defeat against Wales in December prompted the FAI not to renew their contracts.

The fallout from that episode lingers due to conflicting statements from Healy and the FAI. While the outgoing chief football officer Marc Canham insists no guarantees a contract extension was provided, Healy insists a verbal assurance influenced his decision to reject an offer of managing Cobh Ramblers.

There was also a personal angle to this opportunity, for it would have allowed Healy to remain near his children in the aftermath of his wife Kelly passing away last year.

“The last year has been the toughest of my life since losing my wife, Kelly,” said the 45-year-old upon his appointment, reuniting with his former Cork City teammate Billy Dennehy, this season installed as the club’s chief executive.

“During that time, my main focus has been to help my two young children cope with the loss of their mother and help them find some form of normality.

"On behalf of my family, I would sincerely like to thank every person who has supported me privately and publicly.

“Kerry is a very special sporting county, and the club has made incredible strides over the past few years.

“During our conversations, Billy Dennehy’s passion and unwavering dedication to the continued growth of the game in Kerry has been so impressive.

“In combination with John Wall’s support, I believe Kerry FC are at the beginning of a very special journey, and I will do everything I can to help build on the exceptional work which has already been done at the club.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity and feel so hungry to get going.“

US-based Kerryman Wall took over the ownership in the off-season, injecting €1.5m of investment into the club.