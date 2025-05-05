Saoirse Noonan collects Celtic top-scorer award: '10 goals was my target so I'm happy with 29'

A few hours after Adam Idah netted the equaliser for Celtic against Rangers at Ibrox, his fellow Cork native was awarded for their own goal-scoring exploits for the Hoops this season.

Saoirse Noonan collected her top goal-scorer trophy for the Celtic Women on Sunday night to cap a memorable first season in the famous green and white, despite the Scottish champions’ failure to add silverware.

The Republic of Ireland international moved to Glasgow from English Women’s Super League Championship side Durham last summer and quickly set about obliterating her initial target for goals for the entire season, which she had set at 10.

“As a footballer you set your own little targets. I think I had 10 in my head, and I think I have 29 now with a few games left,” admitted the former Douglas Hall, Cork City and Shelbourne forward, who also scored in Celtic’s Champions League campaign.

“It’s my first season at the club; it’s a club I have been associated with my whole life so it’s an honour.

“I’m absolutely over the moon. It’s not something that I thought I would achieve with such a big club so early on, so it’s definitely gave me a nudge to go on and do more now.

“This year has been a huge learning curve really. I think we have had a big change in players and stuff and we have had to adapt to what’s suits us best.

“With Champions League we didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for that. It was huge what we did getting into the last-16 but I think we suffered a bit in the league.

“We have shown in the last few games that we can play and it’s just about learning to win now.

“We will take all the good and the bad into next season and we will definitely try to go and win some trophies.”