Trent Alexander-Arnold announces he will leave Liverpool at end of season

Trent Alexander-Arnold has informed Liverpool FC that he will leave the club this summer when his current contract expires

The 26-year-old will bring his two-decade-long association with the Reds to an end having made the decision to depart Anfield once his deal ceases on June 30, 2025 with Real Madrid likely to be his next club.

Alexander-Arnold told the club's official website: “I think first and foremost, I want to say it’s not an easy decision and there’s a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it.

"I’ve been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I’ve ever wanted to here.

“Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I’ve got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that."

After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season.



This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.



I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this… pic.twitter.com/emAw5RvXq0 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 5, 2025

Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool’s Academy at the age of six and progressed through the ranks at youth level before making his senior debut in 2016.

He has gone on to make 352 appearances for the Reds to date, scoring 23 goals and lifting eight major honours, including this season’s Premier League title.

“There’s a lot I would like to say. The main thing is a massive thank you. You guys have been there from the start with me, you guys have supported me, been there," he added.

“I’ve felt the support, the love, everything that you guys have done has never been unnoticed by me, I’ve loved every single minute of it. I hope they have felt that has been reciprocated and that I’ve given everything I could to the club.

“I’m just hoping that we’re able to carry on winning games, the noise [around my decision] doesn’t take away from the fact of what we’ve achieved this season.

“It has been an amazing season. It has been amazing to be part of it and I just hope that everyone is able to maybe not dwell on this news for too long and be able to celebrate what the rest of the lads have done.”

The club added that: "Alexander-Arnold will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for his contribution during a sustained period of success."