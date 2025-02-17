Liverpool defender James Norris signs with Shels on loan

The 21-year-old has bolstered Damien Duff's squad.
Liverpool defender James Norris signs with Shels on loan

REINFORCEMENTS: Shels’ head coach Damien Duff. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Mon, 17 Feb, 2025 - 14:28
Examiner Sport

Shelbourne have completed the loan signing of James Norris from Liverpool FC until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is a versatile left-back capable of playing in midfield and has been with the Anfield side since the age of nine. 

Norris made his senior debut for Liverpool in December 2019 during a League Cup match against Aston Villa. 

“We will never look to stand still hence we have continuously looked to add to the squad," saId Shels boss Damien Duff. 

"With James coming in I think we can safely say we have strengthened all units of the squad now.

“James has made his debut for Liverpool but it is time for him to go out and grow more. He is a very attacking, technical player who can help us build the game in many different ways.

“I’ve loved watching him from afar and I can’t wait to see him up close and personal. There is a deep rooted connection between Dublin and Liverpool so I have no doubt that Chuck will feel right at home.” 

The Merseyside native has represented England at various youth levels. He earned 11 caps for the England U16 team between 2018 and 2019, followed by 6 caps for the U17s in 2019. In 2021, he made appearances for both the U18 and U19 squads, winning five caps.

“Absolutely delighted to sign for Shelbourne," he said. "I can’t wait to get going, work under the manager and his staff. Really excited to play in Tolka Park and bring more success to the club and fans.”

The Reds opened their title defence with a 3-1 win at home to Derry City on Friday night. 

Read More

Cork City red flag, Shels firepower: the League of Ireland talking points

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Dundalk v Drogheda United - SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division 'John acted in good faith' - FAI supremo gives qualified backing to director of football
2025 Annual General Meeting of the Football Association of Ireland David Courell: Ireland facing Israel a decision for the board and the executive
Celtic Training - Celtic Park - Wednesday February 25th 'Such a nonsense' - Martin O'Neill baffled by VAR process as Celtic go to Stuttgart
<p>Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring. Pic: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez.</p>

Champions League round-up: Vinicius Jr scores again to edge Real Madrid past Benfica

READ NOW

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Latest

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited