Liverpool defender James Norris signs with Shels on loan

Shelbourne have completed the loan signing of James Norris from Liverpool FC until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is a versatile left-back capable of playing in midfield and has been with the Anfield side since the age of nine.

Norris made his senior debut for Liverpool in December 2019 during a League Cup match against Aston Villa.

“We will never look to stand still hence we have continuously looked to add to the squad," saId Shels boss Damien Duff.

"With James coming in I think we can safely say we have strengthened all units of the squad now.

“James has made his debut for Liverpool but it is time for him to go out and grow more. He is a very attacking, technical player who can help us build the game in many different ways.

“I’ve loved watching him from afar and I can’t wait to see him up close and personal. There is a deep rooted connection between Dublin and Liverpool so I have no doubt that Chuck will feel right at home.”

The Merseyside native has represented England at various youth levels. He earned 11 caps for the England U16 team between 2018 and 2019, followed by 6 caps for the U17s in 2019. In 2021, he made appearances for both the U18 and U19 squads, winning five caps.

“Absolutely delighted to sign for Shelbourne," he said. "I can’t wait to get going, work under the manager and his staff. Really excited to play in Tolka Park and bring more success to the club and fans.”

The Reds opened their title defence with a 3-1 win at home to Derry City on Friday night.