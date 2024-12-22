Liverpool hit Spurs for six to make title statement

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 3 (Maddison 41, Kulusevski 72, Solanke 83) LIVERPOOL 6 (Diaz 23 85, MacAllster 36, Szoboszlai 45+2, Salah 54 61)

Liverpool served up a Christmas cracker for their fans - and most neutrals - with a breathtaking display to blow away Tottenham and show why they are the best team in England.

Arne Slot’s side cemented their place at the top of the table by putting six goals past Spurs, who have not been beaten so comprehensively at home for a long time.

Luis Diaz and Mohammed Salah scored two each, Alexis MacAllister and Dominic Szoboszlai made it six, and although Spurs scored three of their own, there was never a doubt about who would end up with all three points, such as Liverpool’s dominance.

Arsenal and Chelsea have also won at Tottenham this season, but neither of them came close to this level of superiority, and both Manchester City and Aston Villa have lost here.

Last week’s draw against Fulham gave the chasing pack hope, but this win, and the manner of it, has made Liverpool hot favourites to win the league again, as they move four points clear of Chelsea with a game in hand.

Slot had the luxury of resting half of his side for the midweek Carabao Cup win at Southampton, whereas Ange Postecoglou’s side was unchanged from the team that had a hard-fought win over Manchester Untied on Thursday.

Liverpool looked fresher, faster and more composed from the start, and they took control from the beginning. The Reds never allowed Tottenham to settle and play their passing game, biting into tackles, winning the 50-50 contests and then playing their way through the Spurs midfield with some lovely flowing football.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is so often their most creative force and so it proved again as he set up the opening goal with a peach of a pass, a swerving cross from deep that invited the headed finish that Luis Diaz applied from close range.

The only surprise was that it took them 23 minutes to open the scoring, such was their domination. Fraser Forster, still looking nervous with the ball at his feet, saved well from Salah and Archie Gray, continuing as an emergency centre-back, made two vital clearances. Djed Spence blocked twice in quick succession from Salah as Spurs struggled to contain the Reds, and in the 36th minute Alexis MacAllister made it 2-0 with another close range header.

The Argentinian was at fault five minutes later when James Maddison pulled one back for Spurs, losing possession 30 yards from goal and allowing the England midfielder to shoot past Alisson from the edge of the area.

But Tottenham’s comeback was short-lived as Dominic Szoboszlai restored Liverpool’s two-goal advantage in first-half stoppage time, sliding the ball past Forster from Salah’s brilliant reverse pass.

Liverpool’s onslaught continued after the break and they sealed all three points on the hour mark. Salah scored his first from close range after a flowing counter-attack ended with a goalmouth scramble in the 54th minute, and the Egyptian then shot home to make it 5-1.

Salah should have completed a quick fire hat-trick three minutes later after taking the ball round Forster, but shot wide.

Tottenham, to their credit, never gave up and Dejan Kulusevski put an excellent volley past Alisson after a smart interchange with Dominic Solanke in the 72nd minute.

And the former Reds striker pulled another one back ten minutes later when he latched on to Brennan Johnson’s header to scoop the ball past Alisson from close range.

It still wasn’t over. Forster made a superb save to deny Alexander-Arnold, Alisson saved from Johnson, and then Diaz made it 6-3 in the 85th minute, finishing off a flowing move he had started.

Virgil Van Dijk and his team-mates celebrated with their joyous fans on the final whistle, and it looks like they may be celebrating again in May.

Tottenham 4-3-3 Forster 6; Porro 6, Dragusin 5, Gray 7, Spence 6; Sarr 6 (Bergvall 57), Bissouma 7, Maddison 6 (Johnson 57); Kulusevski 7, Solanke 6, Son 6 (Werner 82).

Liverpool 4-3-3 Allsson 7; Alexander-Arnold 9, Gomez 6, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 6; Szoboszlai 7, Gravenberch 8, MacAllister 7 (Jones 68); Salah 8, Diaz 8, Gakpo 8 (Jota 68)

Referee: Sam Barrett 6/10