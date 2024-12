When it rains it pours.

Manchester United were humbled at home, once again, by Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts were well beaten 3-0 by the Cherries in front of a half-empty Old Trafford.

Afterwards, as new boss Ruben Amorim addressed the press, the media room ceiling began to leak.

Previously, new co-owner Jim Radcliffe has committed to invest in the dated venue in the wake of the stadium roof leaking onto supporters.