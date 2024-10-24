Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard closing in on return to full fitness

Odegaard has not featured for Arsenal since damaging ankle ligaments at the start of September during Norway’s Nations League win against Austria.
Martin Odegaard is a key man for Arsenal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Thu, 24 Oct, 2024 - 09:46
PA

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard could return to action in time for Norway’s Nations League matches next month, according to his national team boss Stale Solbakken.

Norway face Slovenia in Ljubljana on November 12 before hosting Kazakhstan three days later and Solbakken has “justified hope” the Gunners captain will prove his fitness in time to be included in their squad.

Solbakken told Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang: “Everything indicates that (Odegaard’s injury) is going according to plan, then it is about the last steps when you are going to train with opponents and at team training.

Martin Odegaard, right, damaged ankle ligaments while on duty for Norway in August (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It depends on how he responds to it, but we have a justified hope that he is ready.

“I’ve spoken to him quite regularly. Now that it’s starting to progress, it’s easier, but it’s not fun to be injured. At the same time, he has been very little injured, so it is probably a training matter for him.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said before last Saturday’s Premier League defeat at Bournemouth that he was hoping Odegaard could return to contention the following week.

Odegaard did not feature in Tuesday night’s home Champions League win against Shakhtar Donetsk, while the Londoners face Premier League leaders Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

<p>FINE DISPLAY: Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool celebrates after Darwin Nunez (not pictured) scores his team's first goal. Pic: Maja Hitij/Getty Images</p>

Caoimhín Kelleher happy to give Liverpool boss Arne Slot 'something to think about' 

