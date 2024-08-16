Shamrock Rovers' fixture against Bohemians rescheduled due to European commitments

The game will take place on Sunday, September 1 at 11.30am at Dalymount Park with the earlier time due to the Coldplay concert taking place in Croke Park on the same day.
FIXTURE RESCHEDULED: The League of Ireland have confirmed that Shamrock Rovers fixture against Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division due to be played on Friday August 30 has been rescheduled for Sunday September. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Fri, 16 Aug, 2024 - 15:51
Examiner Desk

The League of Ireland have confirmed that Shamrock Rovers' fixture against Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division - due to be played on Friday, August 30 - has been rescheduled for Sunday, September 1.

The game has been rescheduled due to Rovers' European commitments. The game will kick-off at the earlier time of 11.30am at Dalymount Park on the instruction from An Garda Siochana who will be deploying extra resources for the Coldplay concert taking place in Croke Park on the same day.

Shamrock Rovers will play PAOK in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, August 29 at 8pm in the second leg of their Uefa Europa League qualifiers. 

