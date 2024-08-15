Shamrock Rovers overcome battling NK Celje after extra time

Europa League: Shamrock Rovers 3 NK Celje 1 (Shamrock Rovers progress 3-2 on aggregate AET)

Shamrock Rovers needed extra time to overcome a tough NK Celjje side as Graham Burke’s late strike earned a Europa League play-off tie with POAK - with 6,153 in situ to watch the drama unfold as their side earned at least Europa Conference League football at a minimum.

Following a beautifully observed minute's silence for the sad passing of legendary League of Ireland manager Jim McLaughlin, who guided Shamrock Rovers three league titles amongst many others in his illustrious career, it was straight into the breathless action with the home side setting the tone going close twice in the first two minutes.

Firstly, Neil Farrugia showed his typical pace and power cutting in from the right wing before scuffing a shot wide, and immediately after Aaron Greene showed great pace to get in behind but just ran the ball too wide, losing the angle for a shot.

Both teams had differing results last weekend in preparation for tonight. Rovers let slip a 1-0 lead at home to relegation threatened Drogheda United, whilst the Slovenian Champions ran out 4-2 winners at home to Radomlje.

The visitors, with a one-goal advantage prior to kick-off, looked shaky at the back with captain David Zec being targeted as Trevor Clarke looked to get in behind at every occasion.

The flying Farrugia was causing all sorts of problems drifting across the front line to pick up the ball and breeze past all who came his way. On his latest jaunt, the languid 25-year-old made his way to the edge of the area and just as he was about to pull the trigger, was cynically brought down by Jost Pisek. Aaron Greene smashed the subsequent free-kick into the wall. And just after the half hour mark the hosts were back on level terms in the tie when goalkeeper Lovro Stubljar clumsily crashed into Greene coming to collect a high ball. Referee Ovidiu Haţegan consulted with VAR before awarding the crucial penalty.

Dylan Watts took responsibility from 12-yards to send the keeper the wrong way.

Just minutes later the home fans were in dreamland when Farrugia, who had been threatening all game, cut inside on his left yet again before unleashing an unstoppable low drive that arrowed into the bottom corner.

The Hoops really should have taken a two-goal aggregate cushion into the break but for an incredible reaction stop by Stubbljar who was lightning quick to get across goal and deny Trevor Clarke from point blank range, following another Farrugia foray into the area.

Former Spain and Liverpool winger Albert Riera had seen enough from his underperforming side and made three changes that included unleashing last week’s match winner, Luka Menalo.

Despite a glorious Honohan chance right from the restart, it was the visitors who began to grow in confidence as they looked to make Rovers pay for their profligacy in front of goal. Substitutes Nino Kouter and wantaway winger Zan Karnicnik combined brilliantly on the right to create a glorious chance from 18-yards out but missed the top corner by the narrowest of margins.

With less than 10-minutes training disaster struck for the home side as Kucy's stood up a quality cross to the back post for Zan Karnicnik to volley home and level the tie and force extra time.

The drama continued. And just five minutes into extra time it was advantage Rovers as the classy Graham Burke picked up the ball - in similar territory to Farrugia’s goal - and saw his daisy cutter somehow go through the body of the unfortunate Stubljar.

Darragh Burns thought he had put the game to bed in the second half of injury time only for VAR to rear its head again and chalk it off for offside, but they needn’t worry as they battled bravely to see out the final minutes with Stephen Bradley acting as the cheerleader to whipping up the crowd to help his team over the line.

Shamrock Rovers: Leon Pohls; Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Joshua Honohan (Cory O’Sullivan, 110’), Darragh Nugent (Richie Towell, 80’), Gary O’Neill, Dylan Watts, Trevor Clarke (Dan Cleary, 80’); Neil Farrugia (Graham Burke, 88’), Aaron Greene (Darragh Burns, 91’)

Subs not used: Lee Steacy, Alex Noonan, Sean Kavanagh, Markus Poom, Darragh Burns, Cory O’Sullivan, Jack Byrne, Cian Dillon, Conan Noonan

NK Celje: Lovro Stubljar; David Zec, Damjan Vuklisevic, Klemen Nemanic (Zan Karnicnik, 46’), Matija Kavcic; Mario Kvesic (Rolando Aarons, 104’), Jost Pisek (Nino Kouter, 53’), Luka Bobicanec (Marco Dulca, 46’); Ivan Brnic (Luka Menalo, 46’), Aljosa Matko (Edmilson, 78’), Armandas Kucys

Subs not used: Matjaz Rozman, Rolando Aarons

Referee: Ovidiu Haţegan (ROU)