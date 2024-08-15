Stephen Kenny: 'The players were excellent and I was really thrilled with the performance'

It brings a welcome financial bonus to the club of a guaranteed minimum €1.275 million in UEFA prize money and a shot at the group stages.
BRILLIANT RESULT: St Pats’ manager Stephen Kenny celebrates after the game. Pciture: ©INPHO/Aleksandar Djorovic

Thu, 15 Aug, 2024 - 20:51
Paul Buttner

Uefa Conference League (third qualifying round, second leg): Sabah 0 St Patrick’s Athletic 1 (St Patrick’s won 2-0 on aggregate)

Stephen Kenny hailed his St  Patrick's Athletic players on a glorious night for the club as they advanced to the play-off round in Europe for only the second time in their history.

Zack Elbouzedi's second half headed goal proved the difference on the night against Sabah in the 27 degree heat of Baku in their Conference League third qualifying round, second leg as Saints went through on a 2-0 aggregate.

As they were in the first leg in Tallaght, the Azeri side, who played eight internationals over the two legs, were reduced to 10 men in the first half when defender Soufiane Chalka was sent off for a foul on Romal Palmer.

Elbouzedi then got his head to a Jake Mulraney cross to score the only goal as  Saints won both legs of a European tie for  only the second time in their history.

Unlikely to make Europe next season, it brings a welcome financial bonus to the club of a guaranteed minimum €1.275 million in UEFA prize money and a shot at the group stages.

They now meet Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir with the first leg at Tallaght Stadium next Thursday.

"I'm very proud of my players," said a delighted Kenny on what was his 50th game in Europe across the seven clubs he has managed.

"Sabah are a very strong team so for us to win both home and away was an exceptional effort by the players and I applaud them.

"To keep two clean sheets over the tie against a team that had scored six goals against Maccabi Haifa in the last round.

"The players showed great calmness and intelligence in their defending. The players were excellent and I was really thrilled with the performance.

"Sabah are a team that are really going for it this year having finished third last season.

"We've now won three of our four European games and two games by two goals against teams would have been fancied to beat us.

"So, it's an excellent effort from the players."

Kenny had some great days in Europe with Dundalk and this ranks up there with them, though the achievement had yet to really sink in.

"It’s difficult to assess, so I’m not sure.

“The feeling wasn’t massively euphoric as it should be. It should be because we know we are in the play-off round against Istanbul Basaksehir.

“The level of euphoria wasn’t what you might expect after such a significant win home and away.

“We now know we have two games in six days because it’s Thursday-Wednesday.”

Sabah: Imanov; Seydiyev, Chakla, Irazabal, Letic; Khaibulaev (Dashdamirov, 30), Camalov (Nuriiev, 78); Parris (Alaskaros, 58), Sekidika (Seyidov, 78), Mickels; Safranko (Aliyev, 58).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Sjoberg, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; Lennon, Forrester (Bolger, 73); Elbouzedi (McClelland, 90), Palmer (Kazeem, 90), Mulraney (Leavy, 78); Melia (Keena, 73).

Referee: Marcel Birson (Romania).

