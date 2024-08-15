St Pat's clinch famous win in Azerbaijan to march on in Europe

Uefa Conference League (third qualifying round, second leg) Sabah 0 St Patrick’s Athletic 1 (St Patrick’s won 2-0 on aggregate)

A controlled, disciplined performance in sapping conditions in Azerbaijan earned St Patrick’s Athletic a famous victory as Stephen Kenny’s side march on in Europe.

While St Pat’s kept their heads in the 27 degree heat, Sabah, as they did in the first leg at Tallaght Stadium, lost theirs as a first-half sending off laid the foundation for Saints’ victory at the Alinja Stadium on the outskirts of Baku.

Zack Elbouzedi got the only goal on the night as Kenny celebrated his 50th game in European club football over seven different clubs on a memorable note.

The win also marked only the second time St Pat’s have reached the play-off round in Europe since losing to Steaua Bucharest in 2009.

Unlikely to make Europe next season, it brings a welcome financial bonus to the club of a guaranteed minimum €1.275 million in UEFA prize money.

They now meet the winner of FC Iberia of Georgia or Istanbul Basaksehir which was ongoing on Thursday evening, and are at home in the first leg at Tallaght Stadium next week.

In one change from last week, 16-year-old Mason Melia started in St Pat’s attack as Kenny stressed the importance of having pace up top with Zack Elbouzedi and Jake Mulraney on the flanks.

Sabah also made just one change, if enforced following Ivan Lepinjica’s sending off in Tallaght, with Abdulakh Khailbulaev starting on the right side of their midfield.

On a tight pitch, which Kenny acknowledged beforehand was shorter than Richmond Park in a compact ground, St Pat’s started solidly.

Not surprisingly, though, Sabah enjoyed plenty of the ball early on as they probed for an opening.

With 12 of their hardy fans having made the trip, Saints survived a scare on five minutes when a cross by overlapping left back Bojan Letic was clumsily dealt with by Joseph Anang with Pavol Safranko lurking.

Anang then had to scramble to gather at the second attempt on his goal line after St Pat’s failed to clear a short corner.

Kenny’s side soon settled and got on the ball with Elbouzedi and Anto Breslin delivering decent crosses into the Sabah area if they came to nothing.

But Anang was back in action on 18 minutes, alertly off his line to force Safranko to shoot wide when the striker slipped through one-one-one.

Jamaican Kaheem Parris got a couple of sights of goal in quick succession but fired off target before the big moment of the first half saw Sabah reduced to 10 men.

Clever running by Romal Palmer saw him scamper onto a loose pass from Abdulakh Khaibulaev which forced Soufiane Chakla into rashly tripping the Saints midfielder.

The Romanian referee didn’t hesitate to show the Sabah defender a straight red card.

St Pat’s then soon stretched Sabah with the extra man, Melia getting a good run on goal before being abruptly stopped by home skipper Elvin Camalov with appeals for a penalty not entertained.

Anang was worked by Joy-Lance Mickesl from long-range in the first action of the second half before St Pat’s took the lead with a well-constructed, if fortuitously finished, goal on 48 minutes.

Skipper Joe Redmond found Mulraney in space on the right.

The winger then teased the full-back before arcing a left-footed cross into the area.

Elbouzedi got a glancing header to the ball as it was deflected to the net off substitute Rahman Dashamirov.

Sabah made changes as they chased the game.

But the Azeri side, who played eight internationals over the course of the game, lacked ideas to seriously trouble a St Pat’s defence as the Inchicore comfortably saw out the game on a terrific night for the club.

They might even have added to their winning margin on the night, but for the save of the game from Yusif Imanov who tipped substitute Kian Leavy’s drive onto the crossbar in the final minute.

Sabah: Imanov; Seydiyev, Chakla, Irazabal, Letic; Khaibulaev (Dashdamirov, 30), Camalov (Nuriiev, 78); Parris (Alaskaros, 58), Sekidika (Seyidov, 78), Mickels; Safranko (Aliyev, 58).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Sjoberg, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; Lennon, Forrester (Bolger, 73); Elbouzedi (McClelland, 90), Palmer (Kazeem, 90), Mulraney (Leavy, 78); Melia (Keena, 73).

Referee: Marcel Birson (Romania).