Alan Shearer on Duffer, Szmodics, Carsley and what Arsenal must do

Even reviving the lowest point of his career doesn’t dim Alan Shearer’s appetite to see Damien Duff prospering.

The pair worked together for Newcastle United during Shearer’s eight games at the helm, the final one at Aston Villa settled by Duff’s own-goal.

Shearer’s managerial cameo will be forever linked to his boyhood idols suffering their first relegation for 16 years.

An England legend returned to Match of the Day while an Irish one has tried where Shearer failed.

Shelbourne are top of the league and Duff’s box-office appeal is gaining international acclaim.

“I’ve watched some of his reactions to goals and results on social media,” admitted Shearer. “He’s doing well over there at Shelbourne and I hope he continues to do well.

“I already knew Damien from my former club Blackburn before Newcastle. He was an old-fashioned winger; direct, got crosses into the box and scored goals. It’s something that’s forgotten now. With Salah, Ronaldo, Messi, they’re all forwards now, not centre-forwards.

“It’s all about ‘forwards’ now.”

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff. Pic ©INPHO/Evan Logan

Shearer is looking forward himself, convinced the latest Premier League season will culminate with Arsenal lifting the trophy. That predication is conditional.

“Can I add a couple of ifs in there?,” he cautions about the prospect of a 21-year famine ending.

“If Arsenal sign a very, very good striker between now and the end of the window, then I’m going to go for Arsenal. I think they had the best defence last season, which they’ve added a quality defender to that in Riccardo) Calafiori.”

Talk of strikers returns him to an Irish theme. Natural goalscorers at Blackburn have been sparse since himself and Chris Sutton supplied the firepower to deliver a sole Premier League crown 30 years ago.

The club provided the top scorer again last term, albeit in the Championship, yet Shearer foresees Sammie Szmodics inhabiting top table company by the end of this transfer window.

“I saw him two or three times live last season,” he explained about the attacker who eventually won his first Ireland caps this year.

“Newcastle played Blackburn in the Cup and he was a constant threat at Ewood Park that night.

“For him to be top scorer the position Blackburn finished in the Championship (19th), was a remarkable achievement.

“It’s not a surprise for me that PL clubs have shown an interest, neither would it be if a deal is done.”

The story of Lee Carsley not managing Szmodics – instead against him for England on September 7 – could be subject to a book status at some stage. Shearer, who turned 54 this week, reckons the former Ireland midfielder is ideally placed to emulate his predecessor’s path by upgrading from the U21 team to seniors on a permanent basis.

Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

“It’s a wise decision, giving the English FA time and a bit of breathing space to look at the bigger picture,” he noted about the interim appointment.

“He’d done what Gareth Southgate did as well as Luis de la Fuente. He won the Euro U21s with Spain, got promoted to the first team and Spain were the best team by a mile at the Euros.

“If it works out for him and he gets results, then without doubt he could be the one to go and lead England in the future. It’s a great opportunity for him. He knows a lot of the players. It can work.”

Should that scenario unfold, Eddie Howe will be staying at Newcastle and replicating his Champions League qualification.

“I’m tipping Newcastle to get fourth,” he forecasted. “Although it’s not a good thing they’re not in European football – they missed out on Europa League and Europa Conference – what cost them last year, injuries, because of freer load not playing Wednesday or Thursday every other week, that may help them in terms of their league position.

“Marc Guehi, if they can get him from Crystal Palace, would be a statement signing because he was one of England’s best players, if not the best, at the Euros.

“Having Sandro Tonali available at the end of this month is like having a new player. I’d be reasonably confident they can push for fourth place.”

Let the games begin.