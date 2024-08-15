For Evan's sake: Ferguson must park chatter and spark revival

Evan Ferguson faces possibly the most important season of his career so far as he battles to regain fitness for Brighton & Hove Albion at a time when rumours are once again linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Speculation is not unusual for the young Republic star, who is still only 19, and who has seen his development temporarily curtailed by injuries. But even if it is water off a ducks back for a player also linked with Liverpool in the past, it’s not fantastic timing at the beginning of a new season which requires real focus.

The youngster managed only six goals last season, hasn’t scored since November 2023, and has been frustrated by ankle and foot injuries which mean he isn’t quite ready for the opening game of the season at Everton on Saturday.

That’s frustrating for a player who scored his first goal for the Boys in Green in a friendly against Latvia last year (before also scoring against Gibraltar twice in a row in Euro 2024 qualifiers) and who hit the headlines with 11 goals in his breakthrough season at Brighton in 2022-23.

There’s no doubt that getting back on the field for Albion is a vital step, especially when the club has a new manager after Fabian Hurzeler replaced the popular Roberto de Zerbi this summer. So, transfer speculation, you suspect, is not the focus of attention for either him or his club - even when it is Manchester United in the headlines.

Ferguson returned to light training with Brighton this week, and Hurzeler has given no indication that he intends to let go of the former Bohemians star, despite rumours that Brighton have bid for Leeds United striker Georginio Rutter this week.

Rutter is a player who some have speculated could be seen as a potential replacement for Ferguson, but in reality Albion have also sold striker Deniz Undav to Stuttgart this week, and his squad spot needs replacing too. A classic case of putting two and two together and coming up with five.

Hurzeler was certainly happy to talk about Ferguson's progress and his importance to the club where he has made his name.

He said: “For me the most important thing for a young player – and he is a young player – is his attitude and character. When I see Evan working in rehab, on the pitch and beside the pitch, it was impressive.

“When we have video meetings, he is really into it. He tries to focus on the scenes. He knows what we want from him and is very interested in how our style is. You really feel he wants to improve.

“I’ve heard a lot of positive things about him, I saw a lot of positive things. So we try to help, we try to improve him and he can be a really good striker in the Premier League.”

Ferguson’s potential is undeniable, which is no doubt why United retain an interest in him. But Brighton expert Brian Owen, who reports on Albion for The Argus newspaper, is not expecting to see the player sold during the current window.

He said: “From what I hear the story is about internal discussions inside Old Trafford about strikers they like rather than about an imminent transfer. There has certainly not been any approach to Brighton as far as I know, and no indication this end that they are thinking of selling the player. He’s highly rated here.

“Of course, it’s a new manager. But Hurzeler knows what he can do and what he can bring to the team when he’s fit. He will have seen his performances last season, too.

“During pre-season Albion have mainly played with a 4-2-3-1 formation that would suit Ferguson perfectly. He’ll need to get past Danny Welbeck, who has been the first choice in that position so far for Hurzeler, but it’s certainly a role that he can fill.”

The only anxiety for Brighton fans is that Manchester United’s new Sporting Director is Dan Ashworth, who held a similar role at Albion and was partly responsible for Ferguson’s move from Bohemians to Brighton’s academy in January 2021.

Nevertheless, Hurzeler told a fans’ forum in midweek that he had already had ‘get to know you’ chats with Ferguson, despite his injury – and was enthusiastic about the player in his pre-match press conference for Everton. So, there is no sign of Brighton wanting Ferguson, who turns 20 in October, to leave and, as you would expect, they have made no comment on the speculation.

Manchester United is a dream for any player, of course. Liam Brady also mentioned Ferguson's name when Arsenal's need for a goalscorer was discussed during Brady's recent visit to Cork.

But perhaps the most important thing for Evan Ferguson right now is to get fit and to rediscover the kind of form that has made him such a hero at the Amex - and at the Aviva - over the last two years.

We all know he is capable of doing exactly that.

Evan Ferguson stats

Premier League:

Matches: 47 Goals: 12 Assists: 2

Europa League:

Matches: 7 Goals:0 Assists: 0

EFL Cup

Matches: 3 Goals: 1 Assists: 1

FA Cup:

Matches: 8 Goals: 3 Assists: 2

EFL Trophy:

Matches: 3 Goals: 1 Assists: 1

Republic:

Caps: 12 Goals: 3