Stephen Kenny set for the toughest game of his Ireland reign

If Stephen Kenny branding his Euro playoff task as extraordinarily difficult was greeted with derision, there can be no debating the magnitude of this week’s double-header.

Three years ago, Slovakia and Northern Ireland stood in their way of a spot at the delayed finals. That both ties were contested in empty stadiums due to Covid-19 negated the away disadvantage, attracting further attention on Kenny for speaking as if superpowers were blocking their route. It didn’t come to that, for the Slovaks dumped Ireland out in the semi-final.

France, and to a lesser extent, Netherlands, are both worthy of their exalted status across the international game.

Their bench tonight will likely feature Lucas Hernandez, bought for €80m and €40m by Bayern Munich and PSG respectively in the past four years. Chelsea’s €45m recruit Axel Disasi will be alongside him, as will Jules Koundé, a €55m purchase by Barcelona last year.

That collection are merely the defensive deputies and similar values cascade through the midfielders and attackers available to Didier Deschamps.

Dutch manager Ronald Koeman will also disappoint some big-money names, possibly Cody Gakpo, when they rock up to the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

Extracting three, never mind four, points from these pair of matches would indeed constitute an extraordinary feat, yet that is the realistic requirement for Ireland’s qualification quest to revive.

Kenny lost vital ground in the land of the Gods, Greece, that was imperative to at least compete with the higher seeded duo for one of the two places on offer next summer in Germany.

Kenny speaks to the team

Being competitive was recently cited as a minimum by Director of Football Marc Canham to delegates and his presence in Paris is a reminder of the consequences to Kenny if his pattern of premature eliminations continues.

“Our ambition is to qualify for the Euros, regardless of how tough the group is,” stressed Kenny yesterday, rallying his player to accrue something from the game he rates as the most difficult of his 35-game tenure.

“We must try to get a big victory from these games to put ourselves back in contention and we will give it everything.”

A display of equal or superior quality to the one produced in the reverse fixture six months ago will form a foundation for that mission.

“We deserved a draw and would have got that only for a world-class save at the end,” noted John Egan yesterday, referring to Mike Maignan clawing away a Nathan Collins header.

Kenny was accurate yesterday by branding the 1-0 defeat as an evenly-contested affair, yet any sense of optimism gained in defeat was eroded in the next window.

In three of the four halves against Greece and Gibraltar, Ireland were lacklustre. Perhaps their habit of lifting performance levels against better opposition will persist tonight but that’s not conducive to figuring in the business end of qualification races.

Losing Evan Ferguson to injury this week does, to many seasoned observers at least, remove any slim hope of nicking something at the home of Paris Saint-Germain. Kenny offered a confusing take on the background to the Brighton man’s withdrawal, stating the striker had been carrying a patellar tendon problem recently and the pain intensified after his hat-trick against Newcastle on Saturday.

He only pulled out of the squad on Tuesday. Adam Idah will probably profit from the absence, operating ahead of fellow Corkman Chiedozie Ogbene and Jason Knight.

The latter was considered a contender to occupy the right-wing back berth, a vacancy arising from Séamus Coleman’s injury-enforced absence and the suspension of Matt Doherty.

Yet it appears another midfielder, Alan Browne, will be tasked with shadowing Kylian Mbappé.

The Leesider has been in imperious form for the club he captains, Preston North End, but that’s functioning as an advanced support to their frontmen. Kenny has trusted Browne in that position previously and will again for the ultimate test against the PSG speedster.

“Listen, what a challenge,” beamed Egan, embracing the thought of suppressing the effervescence of Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann, France’s captain and vice-captain respectively.

“Coming to Paris to face France, it’s a fantastic opportunity. I’m sure every single player is dying to feature.

“We showed in March that, when we’ve a gameplan and all perform individually, what a good team we can be. We’ve great belief.”

Both Deschamps and Griezmann referred to that first meeting with Ireland as complicated, another way of confessing they endured frustration until Benjamin Pavard pounced on Josh Cullen’s errand pass to smash home the solitary goal of the night.

Unseasonal boiling temperatures for September in Paris may curb Ireland’s ability to mirror their pressing tactic from that occasion, raising the fear one lapse could be decisive. The French also only needed one goal, Mbappé’s retaken penalty, to see off Greece at home in June.

“We’ve checked and the temperature predicted for tomorrow at match-time could be 30 degrees,” said Kenny. “It will be very warm and that is something we have to contend with.”

Those conditions didn’t stop Kenny urging his charges to be “sharp from the start” of yesterday’s training session inside the 50,000-area.

Barring results to exceed anything he’s mustered before, it will be knives getting sharpened in the FAI about Kenny’s job security.