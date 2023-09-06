Shelbourne out of Women’s Champions League after 2-0 defeat

Shelbourne are out of the Uefa Women’s Champions League after a 2-0 loss to Scottish giants Glasgow City at the Siauliai Central Stadium in Lithuania
Shelbourne out of Women’s Champions League after 2-0 defeat

NO PROGRESS: Shelbourne's Keeva Keenan. File pic: INPHO/Leah Scholes

Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 12:16
Dylan O’ Connell

Shelbourne are out of the Uefa Women’s Champions League after a 2-0 loss to Scottish giants Glasgow City at the Siauliai Central Stadium in Lithuania.

Shels were always going to be up against it facing a team that had reached the quarter-finals of the competition just three years ago.

Glasgow enjoyed large spells of possession early on with Shelbourne staying compact and looking to hit on the counter. It almost paid off in the 18th minute when the Reds won a free-kick but the ball was sent narrowly wide.

Another opportunity came from Christie Gray setting up Megan Smyth-Lynch outside the area, with the Glasgow goalkeeper pushing the resulting shot onto the crossbar.

The Scottish side did have chances, with two in the first half well dealt with by Amanda McQuillan. Shelbourne were getting bodies behind the ball with Rachel Graham and Keva Keenan doing well. Pearl Slattery was also on hand to clear away the danger and the sides went in scoreless at the break.

A long ball over the top gave Shels an opportunity from the second half kick-off and Gray forced the Glasgow City goalkeeper to come off her line and block the shot.

The Scottish giants responded to that by scoring twice in a ten minute spell. The first goal came from Brenna Lovera running through the middle and rolling the ball in with her right boot. Lauren Davidson then beat two defenders and hit the back of the net to make it 2-0 in the 65th minute.

Shelbourne manager Noel King made a quadruple substitution in a bid to get his side back into the game. At that stage, Glasgow were winding down the clock as they turned their attention to Saturday’s tournament final.

Glasgow City: Alexander; Foley, Weir, Moore, Muir (Warrington 85), Fulton, Davidson, Motlhalo, Kozak (Gambone 73), Sullivan (Whelan 73), Lovera (Colvill 85).

Shelbourne: McQuillan; Doyle (Letmon 70), Pierce, Slattery, Keenan, Kavanagh (Moore 70), Graham (Healy 70), Murray, Smyth Lynch (Devereux 82), Rees (Quinn 70), Gray.

Referee: Ifeoma Kulmala.

More in this section

Spain v England - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Final - Stadium Australia Jorge Vilda says Spain sacking ‘unfair’ after World Cup win
Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League - Old Trafford Man United share price crashes after report Glazers may not sell
Mason Greenwood Training and Presentation - Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez Mason Greenwood unveiled to cheers from Getafe fans
#Champions League
<p>NEW FUND: The PFA, led by its chief executive Maheta Molango, has announced the creation of a £1million brain health fund with the support of the Premier League. Pic: Steven Paston/PA</p>

Fund launched by PFA and Premier League for footballers suffering from dementia

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd