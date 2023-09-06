Shelbourne out of Women’s Champions League after 2-0 defeat

Shelbourne are out of the Uefa Women’s Champions League after a 2-0 loss to Scottish giants Glasgow City at the Siauliai Central Stadium in Lithuania.

Shels were always going to be up against it facing a team that had reached the quarter-finals of the competition just three years ago.

Glasgow enjoyed large spells of possession early on with Shelbourne staying compact and looking to hit on the counter. It almost paid off in the 18th minute when the Reds won a free-kick but the ball was sent narrowly wide.

Another opportunity came from Christie Gray setting up Megan Smyth-Lynch outside the area, with the Glasgow goalkeeper pushing the resulting shot onto the crossbar.

The Scottish side did have chances, with two in the first half well dealt with by Amanda McQuillan. Shelbourne were getting bodies behind the ball with Rachel Graham and Keva Keenan doing well. Pearl Slattery was also on hand to clear away the danger and the sides went in scoreless at the break.

A long ball over the top gave Shels an opportunity from the second half kick-off and Gray forced the Glasgow City goalkeeper to come off her line and block the shot.

The Scottish giants responded to that by scoring twice in a ten minute spell. The first goal came from Brenna Lovera running through the middle and rolling the ball in with her right boot. Lauren Davidson then beat two defenders and hit the back of the net to make it 2-0 in the 65th minute.

Shelbourne manager Noel King made a quadruple substitution in a bid to get his side back into the game. At that stage, Glasgow were winding down the clock as they turned their attention to Saturday’s tournament final.

Glasgow City: Alexander; Foley, Weir, Moore, Muir (Warrington 85), Fulton, Davidson, Motlhalo, Kozak (Gambone 73), Sullivan (Whelan 73), Lovera (Colvill 85).

Shelbourne: McQuillan; Doyle (Letmon 70), Pierce, Slattery, Keenan, Kavanagh (Moore 70), Graham (Healy 70), Murray, Smyth Lynch (Devereux 82), Rees (Quinn 70), Gray.

Referee: Ifeoma Kulmala.