Stephen Kenny needs at least one victory to revive Ireland's campaign

A beaming sun projecting rays onto the Abbotstown training pitch on Monday contrasted with the sense of darkness feared about what the next six days could condemn Ireland and their manager to.

These pair of matches against the top seeds of the group, France on Thursday and Netherlands on Sunday, were circled after last October’s draw for the European qualifiers as a pair with error margin factored in.

That vision was obscured once Ireland failed to take something from the French at home in March but moreover succumbed to a lower seed, Greece, next time out in June. The goalless first-half that ensued against minnows Gibraltar was, to some, the most worrisome 45 minutes of Stephen Kenny’s three-year reign.

The French team that welcomes Ireland to Parc des Princes has an unblemished record of four straight wins, all clean sheets, commenced with a 4-0 thumping of the Dutch.

A fifth in front of their fans will all but complete qualification before they get familiar with the host country by taking on Germany next week in Hamburg. The friendly has been interpreted as an exhibition match.

France possess the depth to rotate their squad and still afford the standouts like Kylian Mbappé gametime in both matches.

Ibrahima Konaté is their sole absentee from a group bulging with Champions League winners but Didier Deschamps has an able deputy in William Saliba to partner Dayot Upamecano in central defence.

The Dutch, too, are blessed with riches, testified by the fact the controversy surrounding Ronald Koeman on his first day in camp relates to Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool’s £35m recruit hasn’t taken kindly to his move not triggering a restoration to the senior fold and he’s rebuffed an Under-21 call-up.

Two nations armed with world-class artillery are primed at precisely the worst time for Kenny to finally deliver a big result on the international stage. The draws anticipated back in Frankfurt 11 months ago are insufficient – at least one victory is essential to revive Ireland’s campaign.

A draw against the Dutch, the more likely accrual from the double-header, would put Kenny’s crew on four points from five matches approaching the final three games.

Mathematically alive perhaps, yet deep into resus when practicalities apply.

They may have to navigate the tallest task of the current era without their inspirational centre-back John Egan as well.

His first international goal away to Portugal two years ago this week offered encouragement against a powerhouse but he’s battling against a knee injury to be available.

Kenny won’t be revealing the extent of the damage diagnosed from a scan undertaken on Monday for fear of gifting Deschamps an early insight. Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom sounded pessimistic when speaking after withdrawing his skipper from the action against Everton on Saturday and the ice-pack pressing against his knee at the Castleknock Hotel on arrival Sunday doesn’t bode well. The hope is that if Thursday comes too soon, the Corkman will be back in time for the demolition attempt against the Dutch.

The returning Shane Duffy is favourite to deputise in the French capital if that scenario unfolds, one to be clarified by Kenny at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference, the first official managerial update of the week.

Egan understandably missed the first training session of the week. There were as many staff as outfield players, for John O’Shea and Keith Andrews were operating with a reduced bunch of six outfield players, including the suspended Matt Doherty, as the sunshine vibe brightened the mood.

It was also coloured by the sight of main striker Evan Ferguson destroying Newcastle United with a hat-trick on Saturday. In this desperate attempt to source portents of optimism, the presence alone of the in-form teenage forward of the Premier League must count for something, “I know how good Evan is – as we all know how good he is – so it’s no surprise,” his Ireland colleague Nathan Collins said about Ferguson’s weekend heroics for Brighton.

“It’s good seeing an Irish player up there scoring a hat-trick in the Premier League. I’m buzzing for him - let’s hope he can do it for us against France.”

Repeating that within an Ireland team that couldn’t supply service to the forwards against Greece is difficult considering the step-up in class looming.

Ferguson’s finishing prowess at top level is already established by 18 but he’s the last link of a system that has malfunctioned too many times for pressure to escape Kenny.

In the Parisian cauldron, far hotter than the Irish temperatures enjoyed on Monday, the sensation tipped to command a £100m fee appears the manager's only salvation.