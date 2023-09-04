Ireland's Josh Cullen eager to atone for error against France

Footage of Ireland’s home defeat to France will air in the coming days and the most disconcerting element will be the source of the winning goal.

Josh Cullen is regarded by his club Burnley and country of Ireland as Mr Reliable, the midfielder whose calmness in possession radiates to teammates.

To see him release an errand pass on the edge of his box that Benjamin Pavard capitalised on to arrow a shot into Gavin Bazunu’s top corner was tantamount to an aberration.

“It hurt at that moment and because you care so much it hurt for a few days,” explains Cullen, two days out from looking to make amends in the return Euro qualifier.

“As a player I try to set myself high standards and analyse my game. A moment like that doesn’t need too much analysing. I made a mistake.

“That can be difficult to take, especially in a game for your country of that magnitude.

“You only have one chance to make that split-second decision and not every decision you make on a football pitch will be right.

“Facing the quality of opposition of the level of France, you’re going to get punished.”

For that, he cannot be vilified.

Nobody questioned his determination when emerging through the West Ham United ranks displaying similar characteristics to Mark Noble, neatness and tidiness in abundance, but he had to develop a deeper streak when Plan A was parked.

Eight years passed between his Premier League debut at Anfield for the Hammers and making a comeback to that stage as the captain and midfield mainstay of Burnley.

Five lower-league loan spells and a year with his current boss Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht moulded the 27-year-old into the leader capable of compartmentalising the emotions.

Both Burnley, three games into their top-flight return stuck on zero points, and an Irish team with merely three more on the board from lowly Gibraltar from the same amount, have uphill struggles ahead to reach their targets.

“You have to be resilient to reach a professional level,” he asserted. “You go into every game backing your own ability, knowing the talent you have in the team around you, as well.”

He may enter the field equipped with extra responsibility too.

Séamus Coleman’s injury and doubts over John Egan’s knee cast the focus on others for the captaincy. Shane Duffy is a contender but Kenny could easily opt for a player who’s been a constant for the past two-and-a-half years.

“Knowing the type of person John is, we know he will do everything to be fit and yet, if I was to be given the armband on Thursday or at any stage, it would be right up there as one of the proudest moments of my life.”