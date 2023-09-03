Evan Ferguson can 'be like Vieri' as hat-trick display draws plaudits

Brighton 3 Newcastle United 1

At a club that has developed an enviable reputation for nurturing talent, there is little doubt Evan Ferguson stands out.

The forward’s first Premier League hat-trick underlined the 18-year-old’s qualities and the reaction of Ferguson’s manager and senior colleagues provided further confirmation of the outstanding ability of the teenager.

Roberto De Zerbi, the Brighton manager who is rarely anything but forthright, suggested the youngster can go on to become the best striker in Europe before drawing parallels with Christian Vieiri, the fine former Italy forward. James Milner and Lewis Dunk did their best to avoid getting drawn into making a direct comparison with Alan Shearer but the consensus was clear. Ferguson has already demonstrated his precocious talent and possesses an all-round game that marks him out as much more than a goalscorer.

“Evan set the tempo early on, he closed down and blocked a ball going forward,” said James Milner, the 37-year-old midfielder who has seen more than most during a top-flight career that spans 21-year career. “That might seem a minor thing looking at the game overall, but it sets a tempo. It shows his intent without the ball. And anyone who knows him so far in his young career, he is an unbelievable finisher. He is a goalscorer. And when he is doing the ugly side of the game too and being the first line of defence, he was outstanding.

“He is still so young but what a player for us and the ceiling is very high for him. He scores all types of goals and it’s up to us to keep his feet on the ground and keep driving him and keep pushing him. The manager is on him hard as well, because he knows how good he can be and wants him to improve.

“He is a great lad with a great attitude, and he can only get better. I don’t really want to compare him to anyone because as soon as I do that it puts pressure on him – I want to make sure his head doesn’t get too big! But he’s a top talent and has started his career fantastically well. Hopefully he has along one ahead doing the same thing.

“When you compare him to other players... that puts more pressure on him than we need to at this moment.”

Ferguson’s scoring instinct was evident when he reacted to a loose ball to put Brighton ahead in 27th minute. Then, invited to shot from long range by a backtracking Newcastle defence, he added the second from long range in the 65th minute. Six minutes later he had completed his treble when his left-footed shot was diverted past keeper Nick Pope. By the time Callum Wilson replied for the visitors in added time, the game was over.

Expectations will inevitably increase on a player who has scored ten goals in 24 Premier League appearances, on 12 of which have been starts but Milner believes Ferguson is in the right place to develop.

“He can score all tyvipes of goals, look at the goals in this game, added the former Liverpool midfielder.

“But it is early days, he will find his own way. And he is at a fantastic place right now with great players around him a great bunch of lads that will push and support him, and a manager that wants him to prove all aspects of his game.

“When I was a young player it was the likes of David Batty and Dom Matteo that kept my feet on the ground – very old school, probably more than now although I still have a bot of that old school in me. Although there are no tea cups being thrown around now. But now it is our job to push Evan and advise him, he will have ups and downs.”

Dunk agreed. “He’s a unique boy,” said the Brighton captain. “The power he’s got, the strength. And his finishing ability is incredible. He’s got things he needs to improve on, and he’s working on that in training, his link-up play. I think he showed today that he’s learning from this manager, and this manager can take him to the top, top level.”

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen 6; Veltman 7, Van Hecke 6, Dunk 7, Estupinan 7; Gross 7 (Adingra 89, 6), Gilmour 8 (Dahoud 77, 6); March 8 (Lallana 81, 6), Joao Pedro 8 (Lamptey 77, 6), Mitoma 7; Ferguson 9 (Milner 81, 6).

Subs not used: Steele, Igor Julio, Webster, Buonanotte,.

Newcastle United (4-3-3): Pope 4; Trippier 6, Schar 5, Burn 5, Targett 5 (Lascelles 74, 6); Tonali 5 (Longstaff 58, 6), Guimaraes 6, Joelinton 5 (Anderson 58,6); Almiron 5 (Wilson 58, 6), Isak 6 (Barnes 73, 6), Gordon 4.

Substitutes: Dubravka, Hall, Livramento, Murphy.

Referee: Stuart Attwell 6