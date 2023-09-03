Arsenal score twice in added time to stun Man Utd

ARSENAL 3 MANCHESTER UNITED 1

DECLAN RICE scored a potentially priceless first Arsenal goal since his €120m summer signing to win this dramatic match six minutes into injury time. Super sub Gabriel Jesus scored a second with 100 minutes on the clock to spark scenes of almost unprecedented celebration.

The match between these great rivals of the Premier League was drifting towards a languid draw before Rice capped a man-of-the-match performance with a quality chest down and half volley from a Bukayo Saka corner. Brazilian forward Jesus, on as a late substitute after his injury lay off ran clear to beat the seemingly invincible United keeper Onana again.

'Rice, Rice Baby!' sang the Arsenal fans as the United end emptied as fast as their early season hopes to challenge their City rivals for the Premier League title disappeared.

A riveting game, otherwise lacking in great quality, had not seen such action since midway through the first half when we had two goals in a minute. Christian Eriksen took advantage of a Kai Havertz error on 26 minutes and sprayed a ball out to Marcus Rashford wide on the left.

Ben White, reinstalled to right back in the absence of injured Thomas Partey, failed to close Rashford down and back pedalled as the United man cut inside to whip a right foot shot in off a post and a fully extended Aaron Ramsdale fingertip.

The United fans went mad. The rest here briefly fell numb and dumb – but only for 35 seconds.

Almost from the restart, the irrepressible Martinelli again found space on left pulled the ball back for captain Martin Odegaard to run on to and stroke past Onana left-footed from just inside the area. Now the rest of the stadium went mad and one little corner fell, briefly, silent.

United can try to get back to winning ways at home to Brighton after the international break. Arsenal's next home match is against Tottenham but even the north London derby will struggle to top this finish.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, Gabriel 6, White 6, Saliba 6, Zinchenko 7 (Tomiyasu 76), Odegaard 7 (Jorginho 90+9), Rice 8, Havertz 5 (Vieira 76), Saka 6, Nketiah 6 (Jesus, Martinelli 7 (Nelson 90). Subs: Raya, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Trossard.

Manchester United: Onana 7, Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 5 (Evans 84), Martinez 6 (Maguire 67), Dalot 6, Casemiro 6, Eriksen 6, Antony 6 (Garnacho 84), Bruno Fernandes 6, Rashford 7, Martial 5 (Hojlund 67) . Subs: Bayindir, Reguilon, Pellistri, Gore, Hannibal.

Ref: Anthony Taylor 3 Att: 60,192