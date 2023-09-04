'Everyone else is writing them off' - Kilworth come out fighting to claim win

Cork Premier IHC Group C

Kilworth 3-15 Ballinhassig 2-15

The old-fashioned chip on the shoulder still carries plenty of force in North Cork team talks.

Kilworth’s chances were being written off before this final-round clash with Ballinhassig and manager Pat O’Brien was tuning in and taking notes.

“All week, I’ve been saying there’s a performance in these guys,” said O’Brien. “Everyone else is writing them off.

“Bookies writing them off, the lads on the pods all week, the Echo, and the Rebels Online writing them off, thinking all we needed was a win to avoid relegation. We’re in a quarter-final now and we’re going to enjoy today.

“Even lads from our own village, and I don’t like saying it, saying these boys aren’t up to much but I’ve worked with these boys for three years now and I know what they’re about. That performance has been in these boys with two years.

“Look around at the crowd. It just means a lot to Kilworth and a lot to these boys. They deserve every bit of it.”

That rallying cry of disrespect, that point to prove, it paid off for individual players too.

Michael Sheehan hadn’t started yet this year but made his case to be one of the first names on the teamsheet from here on in. He was in electric form, scoring 1-8 and assisting their other two goals.

“Mikey Sheehan, Cormac (Donnellan), Jeremy (Saich), these boys didn’t start yet this year,” said O’Brien. “They weren’t happy the last few weeks not starting but they really stepped up today when called upon.

“Mikey scoring 1-8, he was absolutely brilliant. Cormac did well. The third goal, a bit lucky, but the shot was there and Jeremy took it.”

They won a different game of hurling in either half. They edged a free-flowing, high-scoring first half by 3-7 to 1-12. Then, they restricted the Blues to 1-3 and held their forwards scoreless from play in a claustrophobic second act.

Ballinhassig, semi-finalists in the last two years, will regret their catalogue of missed chances, including 12 wides, as their aerial bombardment failed to break the tenacious Kilworth defence. The Avondhu side will now meet Valley Rovers in their last-six clash.

In a wide-open start, the teams shared 4-12 from play inside 18 minutes before the first pointed free.

Cork keeper Patrick Collins was one of the few at Rathcormac not enjoying the spectacle as Kilworth put three goals past him.

Sheehan pulled off two successful raids from his left-wing station, dispatching the first himself and teeing up Brian Sheehan for the second. The goalie then miscontrolled Saich’s dropping effort to make it 3-5 to 1-7; Cork U20 Adam O’Sullivan with 1-2 in retaliation.

The Blues brought the deficit back to one, armed with eight different scorers in the first half. They had just three in the second, however, with Charlie Grainger and Darragh O’Sullivan combining to register their only points from play.

Michael Sheehan’s placed-ball accuracy stretched the lead to six before Ger Collins’ forcefully struck 21-yard free brought it back into the mix.

Their tactic was very much to put it in the mixer as their keeper rained down puck-outs and long-range frees on the Kilworth square but they stood firm till the very end.

“We finally brought a fight,” reflected O’Brien. “We’re good hurlers and we have a bit of fight in us and we brought it today and we just fought for everything.”

Scorers for Kilworth: M Sheehan (1-8, 0-5 frees, 0-1 65); J Saich, B Sheehan (1-0 each); L Whelan, J Sheehan, N McNamara (0-2 each); W Condon (0-1).

Scorers for Ballinhassig: A O’Sullivan (1-3); G Collins (1-2, 1-1 frees); C Grainger, B Lynch (2 frees), Diarmuid O’Sullivan (0-2 each); M Collins, Darragh O’Sullivan, R Lombard, C Desmond (0-1 each).

KILWORTH: K Heggevit; D Twomey, K Lane, A O’Hara; J Saich, L Carey, M Gowen; L Whelan, E Carey; J Sheehan, N McNamara, M Sheehan; W Condon, C Donnellan, B Sheehan.

Subs: P Riordan for Donnellan (h-t), R Jordan for Gowen (57), Donnellan for J Sheehan (60).

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins; E Lombard, P O’Leary, Darragh O’Sullivan; M Sheehan, Michael Collins, S McCarthy; C Grainger, C Desmond; R Lombard, G Collins, Diarmuid O’Sullivan; B Lynch, A O’Sullivan, F O’Leary.

Subs: E Finn for McCarthy (8, inj), S Lombard for Diarmuid O’Sullivan (41), D O’Donovan for O’Leary (57).

Referee: P O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).