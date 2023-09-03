Evan Ferguson earns rave reviews in France after first Premier League hat-trick

Evan Ferguson's hat-trick for Brighton against Newcastle United on Saturday is a warning to France and Olympique Marseille, L'Équipe predicted yesterday, describing the match as "full of information for French football".

Beside a photograph of the 18-year-old Bettystown striker, the French sports daily newspaper said that by studying footage of Brighton's win France's management team "will be able to appreciate the talent of striker Evan Ferguson, who will lead Ireland's attack at Parc des Princes on Thursday.