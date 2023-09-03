Evan Ferguson earns rave reviews in France after first Premier League hat-trick

Ireland face Les Bleus in a European qualifier this week.
FIRST OF MANY: Brighton and Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick on Saturday. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 13:05
Paul Kelly

Evan Ferguson's hat-trick for Brighton against Newcastle United on Saturday is a warning to France and Olympique Marseille, L'Équipe predicted yesterday, describing the match as "full of information for French football".

Beside a photograph of the 18-year-old Bettystown striker, the French sports daily newspaper said that by studying footage of Brighton's win France's management team "will be able to appreciate the talent of striker Evan Ferguson, who will lead Ireland's attack at Parc des Princes on Thursday.

"Very active also in pressing, he displayed his positional sense in opening the scoring (27th minute), which saw him seize at close range on a shot parried by Nick Pope.

"Next, Ferguson showed his shooting quality with a perfectly curled strike from long range (2-0, 65th minute), then with an attempt deflected by Fabian Schar (3-0, 70th minute).

"By the same token, Marseille, who host Brighton in the Europa League on October 5, will also analyse yesterday's match, during which the Seagulls ..... once again displayed a very creative style of football, marked by changes of rhythm and risk-taking."

