More VAR controversy before City cruise to win over Cottagers

MAN CITY 5 FULHAM 1

Erling Haaland claimed yet another hat-trick as Pep Guardiola’s deputy Juanma Lillo signed off his managerial stint with a controversial win at the Etihad.

Standing in for Guardiola, who is recovering from a minor back operation, Lillo saw his defending champions maintain their perfect start to the season, but only after another contentious moment involving VAR.

The controversy came in first-half injury-time from a Phil Foden corner which Nathan Ake headed goalwards powerfully from 12 yards.

The ball flew into the Fulham net but only after Manuel Akanji, standing clearly offside, deftly moved out of the way to avoid touching it. Fulham, not unreasonably, claimed that the City defender had been interfering with play, blocking the view of their keeper.

But a lengthy VAR review did not overturn Michael Oliver’s decision with Fulham manager Marco Silva somehow avoiding his fourth booking in as many games this season for his verbal assault on the fourth official.

It was a harsh development for Silva’s side who had responded superbly to going behind on the half-hour.

City, well below their creative best without injured Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish, toiled until Mateo Kovacic finally presented Haaland with a chance, threading through a pass which the striker turned inaccurately towards goal.

Fortunately for the hosts, Julian Alvarez was perfectly placed to turn in his errant shot from six yards.

But Fulham responded impressively and were level within two minutes, from an Andreas Pereira corner.

Raul Jimenez’s shot into a crowded six-yard box was touched on by Bobby De Cordova-Reid, forcing Ederson into a close-range save which Tim Ream tapped in at the far post.

The late first-half controversy clearly impacted Fulham’s confidence at the start of the second and, before the hour was up, they trailed by two goals.

Superb passing between Akanji and Rodri ended with Alvarez flicking through a ball which took a fortunate touch off Ream into the stride of the City number nine who finished with the minimum of fuss, left-footed.

The outcome was settled but, true to type, City were not content to settle for a two-goal margin.

On 70 minutes, a rash foul by Issa Diop on Alvarez after 70 minutes allowed City to extend their lead with VAR not required this time for Oliver to award the penalty.

Haaland, who missed a Premier League spot kick for the first time at Sheffield United last week, made no such mistake this time, firmly ramming home his fifth goal of the season, left-footed.

The Norwegian completed what was now a rout, and his hat-trick, when he swept in from 12 yards in the 95th minute following skilful work and a clever cross from substitute Sergio Gomez.

Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Ederson 6; Walker 6, Dias 6, Akanji 7, Ake 7; Rodri 7 (Silva 75, 6); Doku 6 (Gomez 75, 5), Alvarez 7 (Lewis 89), Kovacic 7 (Phillips 83), Foden 7 (Bob 89); Haaland 8. Substitutes (not used) Ortega, Gvardiol, Nunes, Carson.

Fulham (4-3-3): Leno 6; Tete 5 (Castagne 73, 5), Diop 5, Ream 5, Robinson 7; Pereira 7, Reed 6, De-Cordova-Reid 6 (Willian 73, 5); Wilson 6 (Traore 80), Jimenez 5 (Muniz 80), Cairney (Harris 15, 6). Substitutes (not used) Rodak, Bassey, Vinicius, Francois.

Referee: M Oliver 5