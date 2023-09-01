Omobamidele on brink of £20 million Forest transfer

Ireland international defender Andrew Omobamidele was in a race against time to seal a huge £20million to Premier League Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline night.
The Norwich central defender would become the second-most expensive Irish player in history should the reported deal to Steve Cooper's prolific spenders go through.
His international defensive partner Nathan Collins currently ranks as the most expensive having moved from Wolves to Brentford for £23 million this summer, breaking his own record from the previous year when Wolves had spent £20.5 million.
Forest and Championship Norwich agreed the price with Omobamidele racing to Nottingham to complete a medical and seal the deal before the Friday night deadline.
Ironically Ireland manager Stephen Kenny could find no room for the highly rated 21-year-old in his squad for the upcoming double-header against France and the Netherlands, preferring veteran Shane Duffy who has signed for Norwich this summer.