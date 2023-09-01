Ten man Finn Harps snatch late leveller to deny Wexford

Wexford 1 Finn Harps 1

Patrick Ferry continued his recent good form as his dramatic 94th minute goal earned Finn Harps a point from their Division 1 clash against Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park.

Wexford, just two points behind fourth placed Athlone Town, were out to maintain their bid to snatch the final promotion play-off spot, having gone eight games undefeated in both league and Cup.

This was in stark contrast to Finn Harps, who were second from bottom and struggling to put a winning run together that would lift them up the table going into the final sequence of games.

Following some early pressure which was absorbed by the opposition, it was Finn Harps who created the first real chance of the game wheb following some excellent approach play, Patrick Ferry pulled his left footed attempt from the edge of the area just outside the right post.

But the home side gradually played their way back into the game and they were only denied by keeper Rory Kelly who saved excellently from a Kian Corbally effort.

Both sides were struggling to create anything worthwhile out of midfield and the front players were starved of quality ball as a result.

Midway through the half the hosts forced two successive corners - both of which were capably by the visitors - while at the opposite end a Ryan Flood corner was headed wide by Jamie Watson, who should at least found the target.

It was no surprise to see the sides go in 0-0 at the interval. Neither side could create a real chance through the opening twenty minutes of the second half before the breakthrough arrived after sixty-eight minutes.

Aaron Dobbs worked himself into a scoring position but his attempt was blocked into the path of Darragh Levingston, who fired a powerful twenty-five yard effort to the net making it 1-0.

Three minutes later Harps were dealt a further blow when Ryan Rainey was red carded leaving them with a real uphill battle.

Wexford seemed content to protect their slender lead but Harps, despite their numerical disadvantage, forced a late corner which saw Ferry force the ball over the line.

Wexford: Owen Mason, Darragh Levingston, Ethan Boyle, Luke Lovic (Corban Piper 45), Luke Browne, James Crawford Kian Corbally (Eoin Kenny 83), Reece Webb, Cian O'Malley, Aaron Dobbs Thomas Oluwa.

Finn Harps: Rory Kelly, Noe Baba Ryan Flood, Seamus Keogh, Stephen Doherty (Daniel Stokie 83), Caoimhin Porter, Ryan Rainey, Tony McNamee, Patrick Ferry, Jamie Watson Max Hutchinson.

Referee: Jason Moore.