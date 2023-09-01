West Ham spoil Luton Town's Premier League homecoming party

LUTON TOWN 1 WEST HAM UNITED 2

Luton have already experienced a testing introduction to life in the Premier League and David Moyes’s in-form West Ham side ensured the newly-promoted side would not enjoy a home boost when they finally took their first steps in the top-flight on home ground.

The improvements to a throwback Kenilworth Road stadium meant Luton, who were playing non-league less than a decade ago, had faced a daunting opening with trips to Brighton and Chelsea that both ended in defeat.

A first half effort from Jarrod Bowen followed by Kurt Zouma’s late header ensured that early trend continued even if Mads Andersen’s added time effort offered hope of a late rally that might have brought reward had the VAR taken a different view when the ball struck James Ward-Prowse’s arm.

On both their previous outings, Rob Edwards’s Luton side had offered a glimpse of the blueprint they hope will be enough to see them through to survival and their committed approach was maintained against a West Ham side who have started the season buoyed by their success in last season’s Europa Conference League.

Yet while Luton managed to trouble West Ham at times, the gulf in quality between the two sides was evident as David Moyes moved to the top of the table ahead of the rest of the weekend games.

West Ham's Kurt Zouma, at rear top, heads the ball to score his side's second goal.

Carlton Morris provided an effective focal point for the home side while Ross Barkley offered a more creative slant behind the front two. It came as little surprise though, that Luton’s best first half opportunity came from a corner that was met by Mads Andersen, the centre-back, who was unable to direct his header on target.

West Ham began to make more headway while remaining guarded to the threat posed by the hosts’s more direct approach. And it was the visitors who made the breakthrough in the 37th minute when they were undone by a combination of Lucas Paqueta’s composed delivery and Bowen’s eye for goal.

A passing move through the middle of the pitch led to Paqueta finding space 25 yards out and the playmaker produced a superb cross that picked out Bowen’s run at the far post leaving his team-mate with a simple header that he directed past keeper Tomas Kaminski’s unconvincing attempt to save.

If Luton had found themselves undone by their opponents’s more assured approach, however, they quickly demonstrated they were capable of creating problems of their own. Elijah Adebayo should have done better that spoon an effort over the bar after being set up by Morris who then came close when he directed a header onto the roof of the net.

Then moments before the break, Tahith Chong should have done better when he fired wide from a goalmouth scramble.

Adebayo’s presence continued to ensure the West Ham defence was unable to settle although centre-back Kurt Zouma showed he was more than up to the challenge.

But Paqueta’s contribution illustrated the difference between the two sides, although here remained hope of a home comeback as long as West Ham failed to add a decisive second goal.

That eventually came when Zouma headed home from a corner. Andersen provided a similar effort to halve the deficit in the second minute of added time but Luton’s late pressure failed to lead to an equaliser.

Luton Town (3-5-2): Kaminski 5; Burke 6, Andersen 6, Bell 6 - Doughty 7 (Ogbene 78, 6), Chong 6 (Woodrow 84, 6), Nakamba 6, Barkley 6 (Mpanzu 71, 6), Giles 7 (Kabore 71, 6); Adebayo 6 (Brown 71, 6), Morris 7.

West Ham United (4-2-3-1): Areola 6; Coufal 6, Zouma 9, Aguerd 6, Emerson 7- Alvarez 7, Ward-Prowse 6- J Bowen 8, Paqueta 8 (Kudus 90, 6), Benrahma 6 (Fornals 71, 6); Antonio 6 (Ings 80, 6).

Referee: P Tierney 6.