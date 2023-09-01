Patching's brace helps Derry to big win in Wee County

Dundalk 1 Derry City 3

County Louth has been the undoing of Derry City many times over the years but two goals from Will Patching and another from Ben Doherty saw them claim a big win in the Wee County.

Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side had won just twice in their last 10 visits to face Dundalk and their neighbours Drogheda Utd. However, some clinical finishing saw them leave Oriel Park with the three points for just the second time in the last decade to keep the Candystripes in the hunt for the title.

While they remain seven points adrift of tabletoppers Shamrock Rovers, they can close that gap to four if they beat bottom of the table UCD in their game in hand on Wednesday.

Derry had to ride their luck at times, however, to claim the win with Brian Maher making a number of top-class saves in either half to deny Stephen O’Donnell’s side, who also struck the woodwork on a couple of occasions. They did finally make the breakthrough in the 96th minute via the penalty spot from Patrick Hoban but it was a case of too little, too late.

Maher made brilliant saves from Sam Durrant, Daryl Horgan and Hayden Muller in the first-half before the visitors hit the front with their first attempt on target on 42 minutes. After breaking from midfield Patching collected the ball back from Paul McMullan inside the box before swivelling to turn the ball into the bottom left-hand corner.

After missing a big chance to double his side’s lead before the break, Doherty made amends within 71 seconds of the restart when he fired home the rebound after Patching had been denied by Nathan Shepperd.

Dundalk did their best to reply with Hoban heading off the post before Johannes Yli-Kokko hit the crossbar moments after being denied by Maher.

Hoban then had two attempts off the line and after Maher had kept out a sliced clearance from Shane McEleney, Patching made sure of the win on 77 minutes when he sent Shepperd the wrong way from the penalty spot having been fouled by Kelly moments earlier.

Maher was denied the clean sheet his efforts deserved when Hoban slotted home a 96th minute penalty after Kelly had been bundled over in the box.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Brownlie (McCourt 61) Leahy, Muller; Yli-Kokko (Lewis 70), Horgan, Malley (Doyle 61); Kelly, Hoban, Durrant.

Derry City: Maher; Coll, S McEleney, Todd (McEneff 74), McJannet; O’Reilly, P McEleney (B Kavanagh 81); McMullan, Patching, Doherty, Mullen (McGonigle 64).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).