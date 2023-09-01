Pauw blasts FAI over interference and Garda vetting claims

Former Ireland manager Vera Pauw has lashed out at the FAI making astonishing claims about apparent interference and negligence from senior executives and even fired a broadside at her own assistant manager, Tom Elmes.

But the Dutch coach, whose term as Ireland boss ended in acrimony this week, has raised the pressure again on FAI CEO Jonathan Hill and Technical Director Marc Canham by accusing them of undermining her at this summer's World Cup and questioning the association's handling of abuse claims made against her.

In a startling interview with RTÉ's Tony O'Donoghue Pauw accused Canham of beginning his review into her tenure during the tournament in Australia

"That review was done by the technical director," Pauw said. "He's not trained to make reviews and he was part of the process, so the assignment on the technical director is something that...to do a review, immediately starting, while still in camp after the Nigeria game, is something you cannot reflect.

"The evaluation has not been done, and he started with my assistant. First my assistant, then the communications manager, and I came in as the third person."

Pauw said that Englishman Elmes, who had been added to her staff in 2021, had been critical of her in his review with Canham but refuted what was apparently said.

"I felt immediately that my assistant had set the benchmark with things that were absolutely ridiculous," she continued. "For example he said there was no communication, we did not discuss things. Every morning we had a staff meeting and every single detail of my task was discussed, from the setup of the training sessions to the game plan, the strategies."

Pauw again accused the FAI of reneging on a promise to have here future cleared up before Ireland's historic first appearance at the World Cup. But in a fresh accusation, she said the FAI's handling of the fallout of a report in The Athletic regarding abuse claims stemming from her time as Houston Dash coach left her astonished. Pauw claimed that in their post-World Cup review, FAI officials had asked her whether she had ever had Garda clearance before taking up the role, something that she says should surely have been the association's responsibility.

"The management could have said, 'listen we know what's going on, we heard the background, in December we have decided that this we know, Vera, we back her, there's no differences so we just go on because we know it is not true'," Pauw said.

"If you don’t want that then I understand but just say no to me and say it before we leave for Australia. I am a professional, I will give my all. I would have accepted and understood it.

"I said, 'Can we conclude that this article has brought attention into that squad that we did not overcome? At first management said, 'yes', and then they thought 'no, no no, no'. I said, 'because of false accusations'.

"And then it was said, 'false? Do we actually have a garda vetting of you Vera?' I fell off my chair, because I don't know why he said it. If you get a report about one of your employees in December 2022 the first thing you do is check if you have a garda vetting. That is your job, isn’t it?"

Pauw said the FAI's delayed decision on her future had cost her two job offers that came her way after the World Cup.

"I've had two offers in the process that I stopped because I was waiting for the contract," she revelead. "The FAI did not have social behaviour to at least take a month's notice to tell me, because that is normal HR activity isn't it? To give your employer the time to find something.

"Now all the places are occupied, and I have said no to two offers - one was better than the other but I've said no because I was with Ireland and I would keep going.

"But after it was known [she would not be staying on], within a day I have been called by AFC [Asian Football Confederation] because they are so astonished about the development of Ireland that they wanted me to teach a course in Bangkok to their tutors of Pro License and A License and to explain how we did it, what steps, what methods and so on."

The full interview with RTE Sport will be posted to the network's YouTube page later on Friday.