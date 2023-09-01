'I love Katie' - Vera Pauw wants stop to McCabe blame over job loss

Vera Pauw has again turned her fire on the FAI rather than her former Ireland players, insisting she has no problem with Ireland captain Katie McCabe.

But the Dutch coach, whose term as Ireland boss ended this week, says some of her staff turned on her during her final weeks in the job.

McCabe argued with Pauw from the pitch during Ireland's final World Cup game with Nigeria, with Pauw later revealing the Arsenal player had asked for a substitution to be made, a request that was refused.

The apparent tension between manager and player, plus the reluctance of senior Ireland players to offer public backing for the renewal of Pauw's contract, has given the impression that player power was the key factor in her Ireland term coming to an end.

That in turn has led to something of a backlash against some of the Ireland players on social media, with McCabe in particular the target of ire.

In an interview with RTÉ's Tony O'Donoghue, Pauw played down that suggestion, saying several players had contacted her privately this week and revealing she had spoken to McCabe for an hour since she lost her job.

"We are absolutely fine with each other. I've seen a lot on Twitter regarding Katie. I hope that stops now. It’s a young woman that made a mistake. I’ve made mistakes. Everybody makes mistakes.

"We've spoken for over an hour with each other," Pauw added.

"She should not be held accountable. I love Katie. Without spark no fire. And without fire no performance. Katie gives us so much. No hard feelings to her at all."

"How many times do you see male players shouting at their male coach? I even remember Ferguson throwing a boot to somebody.

"I am ok with players reacting to me. That doesn't mean that I need to go with them. Because I am the coach, I have another responsibility, I have the overview and the knowledge and experience.

"But if a player reacts, for me that is not an issue, that is an issue for others."

In the interview, Pauw criticises the FAI's review into the team's World Cup campaign, and says she would have no problem with her time in the job coming to an end if she had been informed before the World Cup finals.

The full interview with Vera Pauw will be broadcast on RTÉ later today.