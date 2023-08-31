Kanté and Pogba miss out but France at full strength for visit of Ireland

France will be at full-strength when hosting Ireland next Thursday in Paris – fully intent on collecting a fifth straight win to practically seal qualification for Euro ’24.

Midfielder Ousmane Dembélé as well defensive duo Lucas Hernandez William Saliba both missed the reverse match in March, which Les Bleus won through Benjamin Pavard’s solitary goal, but the only contentious talking point were the omissions of N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba.

Both midfielders are the considered legends of their 2018 World Cup-winning squad at but are now the wrong side of 30 and struggling for regular gametime. Kanté (32) is based in Saudi.

"N'Golo Kanté has resumed competition in the Saudi, but I believe that he needs to play more matches,” said manager Didier Deschamps.

“Paul Pogba? I believe in his ability to return to the best level”.

Unlike Ireland, who host Netherlands three days later on September 10, France only have one qualifier in this window and are eager to secure their passage with plenty to spare.

They’ll get a taste of what’s ahead at the Euros when they meet the tournament hosts in Dortmund on Tuesday week in a friendly.

France opened their campaign with campaign with a 4-0 thumping of the Dutch before the closer contest in Dublin a few days later. Gibraltar were swept aside 3-0 but the aristocrats were pushed all the way at home against an improving Greece side in June, narrowly winning 1-0 through Kylian Mbappé.

This game will take place in the 49,000-seater Parc des Princes due to their usual home in the City, Stade de France, being required for the Rugby World Cup, France open that tournament the following day against champions New Zealand.

FRANCE SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens).

Defenders: Axel Disasi (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (PSG), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), Randal Kolo Muani (Frankfurt), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).