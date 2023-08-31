Matheus Nunes poised for Man City switch as Brighton get ready to nab Spanish starlet Ansu Fati on loan

PORTUGAL midfielder Matheus Nunes is expected in Manchester on Thursday for a medical before completing a €62m move from Wolves to the Premier League champions, Man City.

As part of negotiations with City, Wolves have sealed a season-long loan move for Tommy Doyle, who impressed last season on loan at Sheffield United.

The clubs have inserted an option for Doyle to sign permanently for a cut-price fee of €5m. City could help pay for the deal by sanctioning the sale of the homegrown talent Cole Palmer, who is wanted by Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola has described Nunes as “one of the best players in the world” and City had an opening offer for Nunes worth up to €50m rejected but Wolves have reluctantly agreed to sell after the Premier League champions offered more cash up front. Chelsea have had a £35m bid for Palmer rejected but remain interested in signing the City forward.

Nunes was swiftly identified by City as a priority target after Kevin De Bruyne underwent hamstring surgery this month. Nunes, who joined from Sporting in a club-record £42m deal last summer, has not reported for Wolves training since Sunday and made clear his wish to leave.

Nunes’s expected sale would allow Wolves, who have been hamstrung by financial fair play constraints that led to Julen Lopetegui’s departure, to strengthen. They are close to announcing the €10m arrival of the Girona centre back Santiago Bueno, their first signing this summer for whom they will have paid a fee. Wolves turned to the 24-year-old Uruguay international to bolster their centre back options after the sales of the defenders Nathan Collins, Conor Coady and Dion Sanderson.

BRIGHTON-BOUND? Ansu Fati

In a surprise twist, the lure of manager Roberto Di Zerbi has turned the head of Barcelona's young Spanish international Ansu Fati, who has snubbed a potential loan move to Tottenham to join Brighton. The 20 year old forward is schedule to fly into the UK on Thursday and complete a move to the AMEX after agreement was reached Wednesday night.

Aston Villa are closing on the loan signing of the Barcelona defender Clément Lenglet. The 28-year-old centre-back, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham, will provide cover for Tyrone Mings who sustained an ACL injury that makes it unlikely he will play again this season.

Tottenham are considering a move for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze after their pursuit of Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson stalled.

The likes of Johnson, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha will be in the headlines as the clock ticks down to 11pm Friday and the close of football's summer transfer window. The Portuguese talent is valued at €90m by the Craven Cottage outfit, who have already said no to a €50 offer from Bayern Munich.

Meanwhil eon the continent, Inter Milan have completed the signing of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.