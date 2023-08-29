Carabao Cup: Fulham inflict penalty heartbreak on Ange's Spurs

Tottenham suffered their first on-pitch setback of the Ange Postecoglou era after they exited the Carabao Cup in the second round at Fulham after Davinson Sanchez crucially had an effort saved in a 5-3 defeat on penalties.

Richarlison had opened his account for the season to cancel out a 19th-minute own-goal from Micky van de Ven, which had given the hosts a deserved half-time advantage despite being without boss Marco Silva, who was serving a touchline ban.

No further goals were forthcoming and the 1-1 scoreline at 90 minutes meant spot-kicks were required and after five successful penalties, a low effort from Sanchez which was saved by Marek Rodak proved the difference.

Salford proved the giant-killers of last night’s Carabao Cup action as they defeated Championship side Leeds United 9-8 on penalties.

The game had finished 1-1, Matt Smith giving League Two Salford the lead before Pascal Struijk equalised for Leeds.

Ireland international Matt Doherty marked his second Wolves debut with two goals and Nathan Fraser scored on his first senior appearance as they brushed aside League One Blackpool 5-0.

Sasa Kalajdzic doubled his Wolves tally days after getting off the mark at Everton and Fabio Silva capped a fine display with his first goal for the club since May 2021 before Doherty, back at the ground where he spent a decade before leaving in 2020, scored two in seven minutes.

Substitute Fraser had set up the second of Doherty’s goals and the 18-year-old then got in on the scoring himself, beating goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell with a deflected effort late on.

Birmingham’s unbeaten start to the season ended at St Andrew’s as slick Cardiff strode to a 3-1 victory and passage into the third round.

Leicester were made to work hard for their place in the third round with a battling 2-0 win over Tranmere at Prenton Park. Second-half strikes from Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy proved to be the difference.

An opportunist second-half strike from Przemyslaw Placheta was enough to put Norwich through with a 1-0 victory over Championship rivals Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Brentford avoided becoming Newport’s latest cup victims as they won 3-0 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.