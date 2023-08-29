Women's FAI Cup Quarter final draw: Cork City to host Shamrock Rovers

The quarter-finals will be played on the week ending Sunday, September 17 as teams chase a spot in this year's final on November 19.
Women's FAI Cup Quarter final draw: Cork City to host Shamrock Rovers

FAI CUP DRAW: Cork City manager Danny Murphy during the Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup first round match between Terenure Rangers and Cork City at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 11:49
Andrew Horgan

Cork City will host Shamrock Rovers in the Quarter-final of the Women's FAI Cup.

The draw for the last eight of the national competition took place on Tuesday afternoon, with City set to face Shamrock Rovers at Turner's Cross in a repeat of this weekend's league fixture.

In what is the 49th year of this historic competition, Sports Direct are onboard as Principal Partners of both the Men’s and Women’s FAI Cups.

Elsewhere cup holders Shelbourne, who received a bye into the quarters, will face Dublin rivals DLR Waves, who knocked out Wexford Youths in the First Round following a penalty shoot-out.

Last year's runners-up Athlone Town must get past two-time winners Peamount United, while Bohemians face Sligo Rovers.

The quarter-finals will be played on the week ending Sunday, September 17 as teams chase a spot in this year's final on November 19.

Read More

Vera Pauw’s future in balance ahead of World Cup review

Sports Direct Women's FAI Cup Quarter-Finals

Shelbourne v DLR Waves

Bohemians v Sligo Rovers

Athlone Town v Peamount United

Cork City v Shamrock Rovers

More in this section

Manchester City v Inter Milan - UEFA Champions League - Final - Ataturk Olympic Stadium Roma set to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on season-long loan
Huddersfield Town v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship - The John Smith's Stadium Adam Idah approaching full fitness ahead of France test
Morecambe v Tranmere Rovers - Sky Bet League Two Play-off Semi Final 2nd Leg Former Ireland 'keeper Joe Murphy still going strong at 42
<p>FUTHER CALLS: The president of the Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales. Pic: Real Federación Española de Fútbol/Europa Press via AP</p>

Spanish football's regional bosses call on Luis Rubiales to resign

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd