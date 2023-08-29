Women's FAI Cup Quarter final draw: Cork City to host Shamrock Rovers

Cork City will host Shamrock Rovers in the Quarter-final of the Women's FAI Cup.

The draw for the last eight of the national competition took place on Tuesday afternoon, with City set to face Shamrock Rovers at Turner's Cross in a repeat of this weekend's league fixture.

In what is the 49th year of this historic competition, Sports Direct are onboard as Principal Partners of both the Men’s and Women’s FAI Cups.

Elsewhere cup holders Shelbourne, who received a bye into the quarters, will face Dublin rivals DLR Waves, who knocked out Wexford Youths in the First Round following a penalty shoot-out.

Last year's runners-up Athlone Town must get past two-time winners Peamount United, while Bohemians face Sligo Rovers.

The quarter-finals will be played on the week ending Sunday, September 17 as teams chase a spot in this year's final on November 19.

Sports Direct Women's FAI Cup Quarter-Finals

Shelbourne v DLR Waves

Bohemians v Sligo Rovers

Athlone Town v Peamount United

Cork City v Shamrock Rovers