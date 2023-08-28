Ireland international Will Smallbone pens new Southampton deal 

The midfielder had been linked with a move to Premier League outfit Sheffield United. 
MAKING HIS WAY: Will Smallbone of Republic of Ireland in action against Vladislavs Sorokins of Latvia. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 12:01
Shane Donovan

Republic of Ireland international Will Smallbone has signed a new deal with Championship outfit Southampton. 

The three-year deal is set to keep Smallbone at the Saints until 2026 and should warn off potential suitors from trying to prise the midfielder away from Russell Martin's side. Smallbone had been linked with a move to Premier League outfit Sheffield United. 

The 23-year-old - who has forced his way into Stephen Kenny's senior Ireland squad of late, having performed admirably with Jim Crawford's under-21s - missed Southampton's win over QPR last weekend with an ankle knock, but is likely to return this coming weekend. 

Upon penning the new deal, Smallbone said: "Coming back and seeing the change and everything that's happened has been a breath of fresh air.

"I was really excited to work with the manager having played against them last year and their style of play, I thought it was something that would really help me.

"It's only grown since I've come back, that belief and positivity in the side and myself, I've really enjoyed it."

Director of Football, Jason Wilcox, added: "Will has been here since the age of eight and knows exactly what it means to play for this club.

"He has really bought into Russell's philosophy and has already shown how important he is to our project and I'm delighted he has signed this new contract."

