Paul McShane appointed Ireland Under 21s assistant coach

Former Ireland international and Manchester United Academy Coach Paul McShane has been appointed assistant coach of the Ireland Under 21s.

McShane returns to the Irish international set-up having played 33 times for his country and will form part of Head Coach Jim Crawford’s backroom team.

With more than 450 professional appearances in England, McShane is now forging a career as a coach and is currently part of the ‘Red Devils’ academy set-up– a role he’s held since 2021 and will continue in addition to his new international position.

McShane’s career saw him compete at the top level of the game, playing in the English Premier League with Sunderland and Hull City and earning a place in the Ireland EURO 2012 squad under Giovanni Trapattoni. He also had the honour of captaining Ireland as they beat Italy 2-0 in Belgium in 2011.

From Wicklow, the former Under-21s international, holds a UEFA A Licence and earlier this year was one of 20 coaches accepted onto the FAI’s UEFA Pro Licence course.

He will join up with the Under-21s players and staff ahead of next week’s double header against Turkey (Friday, September 8) and San Marino (Tuesday, September 12) in Turner’s Cross, Cork.

“I can’t wait to get started with the Under-21s," said McShane.

"I played for Ireland in the youth ranks from the age of 14 before going on to play senior level, so for me it is about passing on the experience I had as a player with the aim to help develop the next generation.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’m still learning as a coach and it has been a whirlwind few years since transitioning from player to coach but this is an unbelievable opportunity to coach with my country.”

Ireland Under-21 Head Coach Jim Crawford added: “I’m excited to have Paul on board with us. Speaking with people at Manchester United, he is very highly thought of and having seen Paul through his UEFA Pro Licence he has certainly impressed.

“His experience playing for Ireland at senior level is invaluable but what is key is he has played for the Under-21s internationally and knows what is required to excel at that level and progress as a player. That will be a huge benefit to our players and Paul is up for that challenge."

Crawford also paid tribute to Bohemians’ Head of Academy Coach Trevor Croly. Croly assisted Crawford in the last two international windows as he stepped in to fill the role vacated by current senior team coach John O’Shea.

Crawford said: “I want to thank Trevor for all his efforts since joining us in the Under-21s. From day one he has displayed all the experience and expertise that has earned him such a terrific reputation in our game.

"I’m truly thankful to Trevor and Bohemians for the time and effort sacrificed that has allowed us to develop our players.”