'Much more difficult than Barcelona' - Klopp toasts Liverpool comeback 

JURGEN Klopp paid the ultimate tribute to 10-man Liverpool after their stunning comeback win at Newcastle - rating it as better than their Anfield miracle against Barcelona.

Late strikes from Darwin Nunez capped an astonishing turnaround which the German felt was chiselled out in even tougher circumstances than when they famously overturned a three-goal Champions League semi-final deficit against the Spanish giants four years ago.

"It's definitely one of the great wins," the German beamed after a 2-1 victory which the scoreline doesn't even begin to describe the drama of.

Liverpool negotiated more than an hour at a numerical disadvantage after Virgil van Dijk's sending-off, and Klopp added: "This was much more difficult than the Barcelona game for me, because that was at home, and we knew a lot about how we could hurt them after the first game.

"Here we conceded a goal, got a red card but then played better from that moment. At half time we felt it was still possible with a special performance and a super attitude along with a bit of luck as well.

"Given the atmosphere here and how hard that makes it, we knew it was going to be super difficult, but sometimes these kind of stories get written. In my career of more than 1000 games I've never had something like this, How much did I enjoy it? A lot."

Nunez has had a difficult acclimatisation to the rigours of the Premier League since his club record £85m arrival last summer, The Uruguay striker modestly played down his role in stretching Liverpool's 14-match unbeaten league run, and he said: "I'm very happy for the team because we did a really good job after going down to 10 men and worked really hard for each other. I'm happy to come on and help what was a great team performance and result."

Klopp wasn't surprised by the impact made by his high-profile sub, and he added: "Darwin was fired up with not starting and he put all his energies into his two shots to give us two top-class goals. I understand he's not happy when he's not starting but it's early in the season. At the moment we can't get the smile off his face and rightly so.

"You need results like this to help you grow together as a team. We said at half-time that if we could turn this around then it would be something we can tell our grandkids about. I'm seeing mine in 10 days, so I will make sure to tell them."

Allison paid tribute to Klopp's history boys, and Liverpool's Brazilian keeper said: "You can't under-estimate us, even in a game like this. At half-time the message was to still believe and this result will go down in history I think - it's one of a kind.

"We believe we can do something special this season with this team. We showed we believe in ourselves and we have to use this result to build on and help us going forward."