Ten-man Liverpool prevail over Newcastle in 'a win for the ages'

Premier League

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2

The away enclosure on level seven at St James' Park is at such altitude, supporters already seem halfway to heaven. So the 3000 Liverpool fans who witnessed this miracle didn't have too far to go in order to reach their football Nirvana.

Trent Alexander-Arnold described it as a result for the ages. He wasn't far wrong. It wasn't quite up there with the Lazarus-like Champions League recovery against Barcelona under the Anfield floodlights a few years back, but it wasn't far off.

A stoppage-time winner from Darwin Nunez capped a stunning comeback from the 10 men in Red, who put on a display that veered from the ridiculous to the sublime.

The Uruguay international came off the bench to score twice in the last nine minutes as a player who has endured a testing first 12 months on Merseyside took a significant stride towards silencing his many critics.

Alexander-Arnold's character shone through after he had played an unwanted role in a shambolic start by the visitors, and reflected: "It's an unbelievable outcome to be honest. Something very special happened out there today.

"The gameplan went out of the window quickly with conceding a goal and the sending off, so we had to do it the hard way. It was something for the ages. We've had some outstanding performances as a team under Jurgen Klopp but we'll look back on this as something very, very special."

Nunez dragged his side level with a clinical angled drive towards the stunning denouement of a contest Klopp's side had seemingly done their best to throw away until, with the odds stacked almost impossibly against them, they dug deep to stretch their 14-game Premier League unbeaten run.

A point looked to be daylight robbery, but deep into added time, Nunez broke through to again beat Pope with another nerveless effort to seal a quite unfathomable outcome given much of what had gone before.

Alexander-Arnold added: "We still believed. We wanted to hang in there until the last 15 minutes to give ourselves a chance then hit them on the counter and we did that to perfection to come away with a result."

As a former Evertonian, it didn't require a second invitation for Anthony Gordon to initially exploit a Liverpool implosion of epic proportions. Klopp looked on with a mixture of bemusement and disbelief in a first-half where his troops pulled the trigger after pointing the gun squarely at their own feet with acts of breath-taking self-sabotage.

Released by the Anfield club as an 11-year-old, Gordon accepted the gifts on offer with relish as the England Under-21 international put on a performance to clearly impress the watching Gareth Southgate.

In contrast, two of Klopp's most trusted lieutenants, Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk were the chief culprits in handing Newcastle what looked like a first victory in this fixture in approaching eight years.

In the space of 140 pivotal seconds, Alexander-Arnold waved Gordon through for the contest's opening goal, before van Dijk handed them a numerical advantage with the kind of agricultural challenge that spoke volumes about the Dutchman's waning powers.

Alexander-Arnold was fortunate to avoid being sent off himself inside the opening 10 minutes when the flustered full-back took out Gordon with a high elbow moments after being cautioned for petulantly throwing the ball away when a decision went against him.

The England international probably wished he had received his marching orders when in the 25th-minute his mis-control from a routine Mo Salah pass allowed Gordon to run through on goal to find the net with a calm finish under goalkeeper Allison for his first goal on Tyneside since a £45m move from Goodison Park in January.

St James' Park was still celebrating when an astute pass from Gordon - who else? - resulted in a laboured van Dijk challenge upending Alexander Isak on the edge of the area to curtail his involvement in proceedings.

There was no reprieve from the cursory VAR check which rightly upheld the defender's first Liverpool red card. As the last man in denying a goal-scoring opportunity the centre-back could have no complaints, though that didn't stop him from spewing needless abuse at any official within earshot en route to first use of the changing facilities.

Allison brilliantly turned Miguel Almiron's volley onto the bar after a deft chest control by Newcastle's South American to ensure Liverpool suffered no further damage before the break.

To their credit, the 10 men stuck to their task to remain very much in the game with just a single-goal deficit. A sliding Sven Botman block diverted Salah's angled drive from a diminishing angle, but normal service was swiftly restored when the frame of the goal again thwarted Almiron after a surging 50-yard run and shot.

Nunez enjoyed more fortune at the other end, making the most of a lucky ricochet off Botman from a Diogo Jota pass to beat Pope with a precise finish. He then repeated the feat from Salah's through ball to find the same corner of the Newcastle keeper's net to seal a scarcely-believable result.

"We should have put the game to bed," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admitted. "We needed that second goal because Liverpool have so much quality they still had a chance even with 10 men. Alexander-Arnold was lucky to stay on the pitch but that's not the reason why we didn't win the game. Now we have to be strong enough to bounce back."

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 5; Trippier 5, Schar 5, Botman 6 (Targett 87, 5), Burn 5; Tonali 6 (Longstaff 72, 5), Guimaraes 6, Joelinton 6 (Anderson 82, 5); Almiron 6, Isak 6 (Wilson 72, 6), Gordon 8 (Barnes 72, 5).

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 5, Matip 5 (Quansah 77, 5), van Dijk 2, Robertson 6; Szoboszlai 6, Endo 4 (Elliott 58, 6), MacAllister 5 (Nunez 78, 9); Salah 6, Gakpo 4 (Jota 58, 7), Diaz 5 (Gomez 33, 7).

Sent-off: van Dijk.

Referee: John Brooks.