Bohs and Derry City share the spoils in thriller at Dalymount

Airtricity League Premier Division

Bohemian FC 2 Derry City 2

Both Bohemians and Derry couldn’t be separated in a thrilling encounter at a sold out Dalymount Park.

In a heavily delayed game, due to floodlight issues following a local power outage, the 4,142 in attendance were rewarded for their patience as a game that promised massive implications in both the title race and battle for European football next season lived up to its billing.

Level on points before kick-off, but the visitors had that ace in the hole of a game in hand over The Gypsies, both sides knew a slip up could be costly as we enter the home stretch of the 2023 season, and it was the home side who made most of the early running and really should have been ahead just two minutes in.

Following a deep cross to the back post, that caused mayhem in the Derry defence, the ball eventually fell invitingly for in-form frontman Johnny Afolabi, but somehow the big number nine got his feet all wrong and fluffed his lines.

The dominant start from the unbeaten-in-eight Bohs paid off after 12 minutes when James Clarke was brilliantly found behind the Derry back line by Paddy Kirk's through ball and the attacking midfielder did the rest, coolly slotting the ball under Brian Maher.

The visitors were dealt yet another blow after 20 minutes, losing the talismanic Mark Connolly, forced off through injury.

Despite the setbacks, and against the run of play, the visitors hauled themselves level when Paul McMullen slipped in Michael Duffy inside the area and the winger's powerful strike from close range deflected up past the helpless James Talbot.

In a thrilling end-to-end encounter both sides had chances to add to their tally and on the stroke of half-time it was the visitors' turn to take the lead. Danny Mullen leaped early over Kacper Radkowski and despite the height difference, looped an expertly taken header into the top corner to give his side the lead.

The relentless pace continued after the break and minutes after the restart it was the hosts turn to hit back when Adam McDonnell was clipped late by Sadou Diallo in the area. Afolabi stepped up confidently and made no mistake stroking home from 12-yards out.

Moments later left back Ben Doherty forced Talbot into one of the saves of the season, somehow tipping a powerful strike from the edge of the area that looked destined for the top corner, onto the crossbar.

Neither side could find that elusive winner despite their best efforts and remain third and fourth in the table but seven points behind the league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Bohemian FC: Talbot, Buckley, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk, Connolly (McDaid, 65’), McDonnell, Flores, Grant, Clarke, Afolabi (O’Sullivan, 88’)

Derry City: Maher, Coll, McJannett, Connolly (McEleney, 18’), Doherty, McMullan, O’Reilly, Diallo (McEleney, 65’), Duffy, Patching, Mullen.

Referee: Rob Harvey.