Drogheda come from behind to defeat ten man Cork City

DROGHEDA UNITED 3 CORK CITY 1

It was a big night in the wee county for Drogheda United whose comeback win all but descends Cork City into the uncertainty of a relegation playoff.

Barring an upturn over the final eight games by a City side without a league win in eight, a date with destiny against a First Division side in early November will decide whether their Premier Division return was fleeting.

Leading at the break through Kevin Čustović’s 15th minute header, the game swung on a dubious second booking dished out to Malik Dijksteel six minutes into the second half. He reacted, albeit mildly, to Luke Heeney trying to roll the injured Rokas Stanulevicius off the pitch, prompting assistant Chris Campbell to issue his directive to referee Rob Hennessey.

Kyle Robinson soon equalsied on 62 before substitute Aaron McNally volleyed in the second for Drogs with five to play. Another soft decision to penalise Conor Drinan for a tangle with Adam Foley brought a stoppage-time penalty that Ryan Brennan slotted into the top left corner.

Fresh from impressing off the bench on their debuts in Monday’s FAI Cup mauling of Waterford, Andrii Kravchuk and Dijksteel were handed first starts for City.

Brawn is a vital component in negotiating a relegation battle and there was a noticeable steeliness to the spine to the side selected by Liam Buckley.

Two points dropped at home to basement side UCD in their last league outing left City with little margin for error and the physical battle was of as much importance than the tactical one against a side who’d held both Rovers, Shamrock and Sligo, to draws in their previous couple of outings at Weavers Park.

Drogs didn’t need to win but began as if they did. Dayle Rooney whipped his free-kick a yard wide of Ollie Byrne’s right post before City‘s Cian Coleman deflected a rasping shot by his fellow captain Gary Deegan out for a corner.

The home side dominated the first-half corner count but were exposed from Cork’s first corner.

Ben Worman, another capture in this window, was already showing his class with some neat touches before he swung in a delivery that Čustović leapt ahead of Conor Keely to meet and nodded in the top corner.

It was a goal that swayed the momentum for, bar a routine save made by Ollie Byrne from Kyle Robinson’s low drive, Cork bossed the remainder of the half. All they lacked was the cutting edge to swell their interval lead.

When Worman’s shot ricocheted into the path of Dijksteel’s path, the attacker had a clear sight at goal, only to be denied by Andrew Wogan spreading himself to block the first-time shot.

Ruairi Keating, on his first start since the tragic death of his father Ciaran last month, was next to go close on the stroke of half-time.

Kravchuk’s raid from the halfway line attracted enough players to free the top scorer, who continued the move into the Drogs box but couldn’t keep his shot down.

A booking incurred by Dijksteel five minutes before the break, for catching Darragh Markey, would come back to haunt him in the turning point of the game.

Before that 51st-minute flashpoint, Keely had almost atoned for his earlier lapse in the identical part of the pitch. He raised his hands in frustration at seeing his header clatter off the crossbar.

Then came the game’s controversy, reducing City to 10 men for the final 40 minutes.

Gordon Walker, introduced in place of the injured Stanulevicius, was fortunate not to concede a penalty when touching the back of Conor Kane, who’d beaten him at the endline.

The passionate Drogs support wouldn’t have long to wait for the leveller as City couldn’t deal with a free-kick into the box, enabling Robinson to pop up at the back post to blast the loose ball home.

Cork had to go for the winner too and Keating was close to restoring the lead three minutes later. He let Čustović’s pass inside at the centre circle roll beyond him, drove at the home defence and unleashed a shot that clipped the outside of the post.

More suspect marking offered McNally space to control the ball and beat Byrne at his near post with a volley before Brennan added the third to add another layer of comfort to their safety blanket.

DROGHEDA UTD: A Wogan; L Heeney, C Keeley, E Weir, C Kane; G Deegan, R Brennan; A Foley, D Markey (W Davis 52), D Rooney (A McNally 73); K Robinson.

CORK CITY: O Byrne; K Čustović, J Honohan, C Coleman, C Drinan; R Stanulevicius ((G Walker 52), A Kravchuk; C Bargary, B Worman (J Kabia 65), M Dijksteel; R Keating.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).