Ten-man Waterford eek out hard-fought 1-0 win

Airtricity League First Division

Bray Wanderers 0 Waterford FC 1

Playing with ten men for over an hour, Waterford consolidated second place in the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division with a hard fought 1-0 victory, Cameron Cresswell was the hero and villain as the disciplined Blue’s recorded their third win over Bray this season.

Despite the poor weather before kick-off, the Carlisle Grounds pitch – for the second week in a row - stood up to rain.

From the team knocked out by Dundalk in the FAI Cup last week, the Wicklow side made two changes. Goalkeeper Alex Moody and striker Chris Lyons made the first X1.

As for the visitors, they made five changers. Divisional top-scorer Ronan Coughlan was out injured after their exit from the FAI Cup at the hands of Cork City.

The Munster outfit had enjoyed a 13-game unbeaten run against Wanderers since 2007. That continued on a wet Friday evening.

With their talisman out, Cresswell took over the penalty duties. He slotted in from a 12-yard dead-ball in the third minute after Conor Parsons had been fouled in the box.

But the Blues were up in arms as the striker went down in the 32nd minute inside the box under pressure from Guillermo Almirall.

However, instead of awarding a penalty, referee Oliver Moran produced a second yellow for Cresswell (for apparent simulation) who had earlier been booked for a 27th minute foul on Cole Omorehiomwan.

The Seagulls went close to an equaliser in the 54th minute when Darren Craven’s 22-yard drive rattled the bar.

Bray Wanderers: Moody; Murphy, Quinn (Webster 76), Omorehiomwan, Massey (Walker 60); Thompson, Crowley (Groome half time), Craven, Almirall, O'Sullivan (Nolan 85); Lyons (Davis 76).

Waterford FC: Sargeant; Power (Baker 56), Cantwell, Malachi Phillips Burke; O'Keeffe, Akachukwu (Griffin 79); Atakayi, McMenamy (McDonald 56), Parsons; Cresswell.

Referee: Oliver Moran (Dublin).