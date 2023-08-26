Dion Fanning: Everton are the poster boys for the Premier League’s saviour complex

Nearly four years later and it feels like a fever dream. Did it really happen or is it something that appears in the night and persuades you that it’s true. Did Carlo Ancelotti really manage Everton?

"There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager,” Ancelotti said when he was appointed Everton’s manager in December 2019 on an equally appealing £10 million a year.

The vision may well have been more of a fantasy than even Ancelotti’s 18 months as manager.

Everton were a club who believed they needed a saviour and when they found one, they discovered special and unusual ways of burning through money. Money, it was believed, would transform the club but Everton’s story is one where the dysfunction can’t be wiped away, even when an owner spends close to a billion euro.

Everton have not been relegated since 1951. They are one of six clubs who have always been in the Premier League. Everton are also a club which capture the essence of the Premier League. They’re a club driven by boom and bust, by the pursuit of big dreams encouraged by a complex and complicated ownership and the precariousness that comes with that as well.

There was a time when Sly Stallone took the applause at Goodison, during the time when Robert Earl, the founder of Planet Hollywood, was a shareholder, but in those days it was the management of David Moyes that provided the stability.

Everton always knew they needed more and when Farhad Moshiri became involved, a saviour appeared to have been found.

With a wealthy owner who has invested close to €900 million in the club, Everton would have felt anything was possible and the worst that could happen was a soft landing.

Everton are currently facing a Premier League charge for breaches of Financial Fair Play in relation to their spending up until the 2020-2021 season. Everton have denied the charges and say they will make a rigorous defence.

Moshiri could never be accused of holding back financially, but, unlike, say, Manchester City where their wealth was used with cunning and deliberation, Everton have always hoped that the money itself would provide a solution, but strange as it seems, there are some forces more powerful than money.

Everton has been a world of feuds and rivalries, a club defined by what it’s not and what it is off the field, the self-styled People’s Club.

Moshiri, for whatever reason, has rarely asserted authority and when he did, such as with the appointment of Rafael Benitez as manager, it became another example of the dysfunction.

When Moshiri was identified as Everton’s saviour in 2016, he sold his 15 per cent stake in Arsenal to his business partner Alisher Usmanov for approximately €170 million which allowed him to take up a 49 per cent share in Everton.

Usmanov would have nothing to do with Everton, yet it was revealed a year later that USM, Usmanov’s investment company, was sponsoring Finch Farm, the Everton training ground. This would have consequences later.

At that stage, it seemed as if Everton had got what they needed. Roberto Martinez departed and Everton had a series of top eight finishes even as managers like Ronald Koeman left and others like Sam Allardyce arrived.

“It is not enough to say we are special,” Moshiri said in 2017. “We don’t want to be a museum. We need to be competitive and we need to win. Bill over the last 20 years, through his sheer dedication, has kept the club close to the elite. Now we need to look at sustainability to be amongst the elite. It takes time, but we are committed. That is why we are here.”

The story of Everton is a story of the reign of chairman Bill Kenwright, whose sheer dedication kept the club in touch with the elite. Today he only has a small shareholding, but remains a powerful figure, despite his ill health and the money provided by others.

A newspaper article in January 2023 was headlined ‘The Cult of Bill’ and there are those who have been at the club who would have looked at it and nodded in agreement.

NEW HOME: A general aerial view of the Bramley Moore Dock and the construction progress of Everton Football Club's new football stadium. Pic: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton are a club that has been shaped by competing interests. Kenwright held on to power and was said to be sceptical of those with responsibilities such as Director of Football, when the chairman himself could cut any deal.

Who signed what player can be an issue at even the most successful clubs but Everton often took it further. The various factions were said to have signed three different players for the same position when Koeman was manager. Their managerial appointments reveal the dysfunction on their own as no club with a strategy would move from Ronald Koeman to Sam Allardyce to Marco Silva to Ancelotti to Benitez to Frank Lampard before this year choosing between Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche.

There is another dream, one where Everton followed Marcelo Bielsa’s vision last January and allowed the man they wanted to take over from Lampard to begin his work with the U21s until the summer while his assistants took over the senior team.

It was probably destined to fail even without the added malfunction of Everton, but it had the attraction of being eccentric, whereas the Dyche era is a grim march towards the inevitable.

Dyche was unlikely to be an inspirational figure but Everton seem doomed as they no longer can spend in the transfer market and they consider the implications of the collapse this week of the deal with MSP Sports Capital who were planning to take a minority stake in the club. This money would have helped a club which is now restricted financially while their new stadium will require further financial injections before it’s completed. At one stage, the naming rights for the new stadium were going to be sold to USM Holdings, but when Russia invaded Ukraine that soon became impossible.

In March 2022, Everton suspended the sponsorship with Usmanov’s companies and Moshiri himself stood down from the board of USM. The EU described Usmanov as a “pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin”. Usmanov said the claims were “false and defamatory allegations damaging my honour, dignity and business reputation”.

The elaborate and overlapping connections between Moshiri and Usmanov were detailed in the Paradise Papers. In January this year, the Guardian reported that a number of managers had been interviewed for the job as Everton manager with Usmanov present. A statement issued by Moshiri and Everton stated that “Mr Moshiri has steadily increased his shareholding in Everton FC since his original purchase of a significant minority stake in 2016. This is and has always been his investment alone, and any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect, irresponsible and not supported by any evidence.”

If Everton are relegated this season, the life of excess may seem like a dream as well.

In the summer of 2021, Carlo Ancelotti reflected on his first full season with Everton, made plans for the future and dismissed the rumours knocking around.

“This is good publicity for me to be linked with Real Madrid but it is not true,” Ancelotti said. “I am really happy to stay here. I feel good at Everton and my target is to make Everton better and better every year.”

But then, events took over. "While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity,” he said a week later. “I believe it is the right move for me and my family at this time."

Ancelotti went to Real Madrid, Moshiri decided to appoint Benitez and the final toxic twists took place.

If they go down, Everton will become a story of excess, a story of how a club blew a billion quid and ended up with nothing. Everton are haunted by ghosts and framed by their history. They are determined not to become a museum, but they are in danger of becoming a ghost club.