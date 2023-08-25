Republic of Ireland international Heather Payne joins Everton on a two-year deal

Republic of Ireland international Heather Payne has joined Everton on a two-year contract until the end of June 2025.

The 23-year-old joins the club following a four-year spell in the United States with college side Florida State Seminoles.

Payne, affectionately nicknamed 'Window' by her Irish teammates, was voted Ireland’s Young Women’s Player of the Year earlier this summer and featured during their recent Women’s World Cup campaign in Australia.

The Ballinasloe native, who first experienced Women’s Super League action with Bristol City in 2018/19, told the club's official website that she is excited to return to a league she regards as one of the best in the world.

“I’m really excited to become an Everton player,” she told evertontv.

“This is a great club and one that has a track record of developing talent. I’ve always wanted to come back and play in England. I think it’s one of the best leagues in the world.

“I’m really glad to have this opportunity to come back and see what I can do. I can’t wait to get going.”

Republic of Ireland international Heather Payne has joined Everton on a two-year deal. Pic credit: Everton FC.

Payne was eager to move to Merseyside after talks with manager Brian Sorensen and she also revealed how conversations with Ireland and Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan helped seal the deal.

“I got the chance to sit down with Courtney and have a couple of conversations about Everton,” Payne added.

“She only had good things to say about the club. She loves it here. It’s a great place to develop, which is where I’m at in my career right now so I’m really excited to get started.

“I think this club can achieve great things. Finishing top six last season, I’m sure they’re hoping to do the same again this year, if not better. I’m just really looking forward to getting out there, be part of this team and provide as much as I can.”

Manager Brian Sorensen sees a bright future ahead for Payne and believes Everton is the best place for the 23-year-old to continue her development.

“Heather is a player I have been tracking for a while,” he admitted.

“This summer we’ve gone for players who we feel have high potential but also have a level to come in and compete from day one, and Heather fits that criteria.

“The offensive side of her game, the way she dribbles with the ball, the speed she offers, it’s clear she’s an athlete. She played along the right side during her time in the US, and that’s where we see her fitting into our system, but she is capable of playing on the left, too.

Read More Abbie Larkin could follow Connolly and Mustaki to WSL newcomers Bristol City

“She would have had a lot of options, especially when you have a profile and you’re still young. I’m happy she chose us, and I think we can definitely help her to take the right steps in her development because she needs to challenge herself from a technical and tactical point of view. Physically she’s really good.

“We have the environment for her to do that. She’s a smart girl. I’ve spoken to her about where we see her fitting in and also where she can grow her game to take the next step. I’m super happy she’s here.”