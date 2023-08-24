Manchester City secure winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes on five-year deal

Doku is City’s third major signing of the summer transfer window.
FIVE YEAR DEAL: Belgium winger Jeremy Doku has joined Manchester City from Rennes

Manchester City have completed the £55.5million signing of Belgium winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes, the Premier League champions have announced.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the treble winners to become their third major signing of the summer transfer window.

City had an offer for the player accepted earlier this week and formalities have been completed over the past couple of days.

Doku said: “This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally. Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family.

“I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with (manager) Pep (Guardiola) and his staff, and playing alongside these world-class players, will make me a much better player. I feel sure of that.

“Watching City last season was amazing. To win the treble is the hardest thing in football and they did it. You cannot imagine how exciting it is to be joining this team. I cannot wait to get started. Hopefully I can make the fans happy.”

Doku came through the youth ranks at Anderlecht before joining Rennes in 2020.

Noted for his pace, he made his international debut in 2018 and featured at both Euro 2020 and last year’s World Cup.

He said: “I am quick, I am strong, I like to dribble. Those are my abilities that I like to rely on.

“I think the way I dribble, my speed – those are things that I can add to the group.

“Of course, the group is already a top group with a lot of top players, but I think that I can add that to the group.” Doku’s arrival follows those of Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic earlier in the summer.

The club have also been linked with moves for midfielders Matheus Nunes and Eberechi Eze, of Wolves and Crystal Palace respectively, but have not commented on the speculation.

Guardiola’s midfield resources have been depleted following the departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez this summer and with Doku’s international team-mate, Kevin De Bruyne, likely to be out injured for several months.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Jeremy is a very exciting young player and I’m so pleased he’s joining us.

“In terms of raw attributes, he has everything a winger needs. He has outstanding pace and he is exceptional in one-on-one situations.

“I honestly believe working with Pep and the technical staff here at City will see him develop into a world-class attacking talent.”

