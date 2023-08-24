Troy Parrott going Dutch as Excelsior loan move confirmed

Troy Parrott will spend the season in the Netherlands after his loan from Spurs to Excelsior Rotterdam was confirmed on Thursday.

A move away from north London was mooted with Ange Postecoglou admitting he needed to trim his squad before the end of the transfer window.

Clubs in the Bundesliga and the Eredivisie were understood to be leading the race to sign the Ireland forward, who spent last season on loan at Preston North End, scoring four goals in 34 appearances.

"Last week I had conversations with trainer Marinus Dijkhuizen and technical manager Niels van Duinen," the Dubliner said. "The story they told appealed to me.

"The way Excelsior plays football and the ambitions of the club suit me. I have also obtained information from others and I think football in the Netherlands is more technical than in the English championship. I think that way of playing football suits me and that's why I think Excelsior is the right choice for me now."

He continued: "It was a busy day with the medical examination and then signing all the papers here in the stadium. But I deliberately chose Excelsior and that's why I'm especially happy to be here now."

Overall, Parrott, who visited his new club last week, has scored 16 goals from his 119 senior appearances and grabbed four goals on international duty since being given his debut by Mick McCarthy in 2019 at the age of 17.

After making his Spurs bow in the same year under Jose Mourinho, he has been loaned to Millwall, Ipswich Town, MK Dons, and North End.